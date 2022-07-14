ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain´s running of the bulls ends with swift race, 2 hurt

By Via AP news wire
 5 days ago

Bulls from Spain´s revered Miura ranch starred in a fast and uncomplicated final running of the bulls at this year´s San Fermín Festival on Thursday.

The Spanish Red Cross said two people needed to be taken to a Pamplona city hospital for knocks and bruises following the run that lasted just over two minutes.

No horn gorings were reported as the Miuras, known for their alertness and speed of reaction, kept mainly in a pack and took little notice of the runners as they raced to the bullring.

One runner escaped serious injury when one bull´s horn appeared to graze the right side of his head before he fell to the ground.

The festival's eighth and final 8 a.m. run saw hundreds of people, mostly men and far fewer than usual, test their agility to accompany six fighting bulls and their guiding steer along an 875-meter (956-yard) route through Pamplona to the city’s bullring. The bulls are killed by professional bullfighters later in the day.

Tens of thousands of visitors attend the Pamplona festival, which was immortalized in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” The festival is also popular for its 24-hour partying.

During this year's festival, which started July 6, four people were gored, none seriously.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

A closer look at Ben Stokes’ record and impact in 50-over internationals

England World Cup winner Ben Stokes ended his impressive one-day international career with a low-key performance in Tuesday’s game against South Africa.The Test captain, whose astonishing performance in the final against New Zealand earned England their 2019 title, has been an integral figure in all formats for a decade but has determined that there is “too much cricket rammed in” to continue playing all three.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record and impact in 50-over internationals.ODI recordAn inspiration. A legend. A champion.Thank you for everything, @benstokes38 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OD1gc5OnxD— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2022Stokes finishes with 105 one-day...
SPORTS
