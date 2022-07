HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — A Hudson Police officer -- with a hand from his platoon --helped a veteran get home to New York City. According to Chief Edward Moore, Officer Chris Duntz came upon a retired US Army veteran at the train station who was trying to get home. The man was out of money, and with the last available train about to leave, he was going to be stranded.

