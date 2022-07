Thank you for participating in the City of Fernandina Beach 2022 Community Survey! Please share this link with your friends and family to ensure participation by a wide variety of residents. Your responses are confidential and no identifying information will be shared. https://polco.us/n/res/vote/fernandina-beach-fl/the-city-of-fernandina-2?pn-method=open. Please note that once you have answered...

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO