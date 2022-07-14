ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

thefranklinnewspost.com

NRVNews

Brown, Larry Arnold

Larry Arnold Brown, age 78, of Christiansburg, died, Friday, July 15, 2022, at New River Valley Medical Center. He was born in Montgomery County, VA on September 7, 1943 to the late Frank Edward and Revellae Jane Alls Brown. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Campbell.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Donna Lee Smith

Donna Lee Smith, age 77 of Pulaski, died early Saturday morning, July 16, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Country singer Brett Young headed to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Country star Brett Young is coming to Elmwood Park as a part of the Budweiser Summer Series. The concert will be held on Sept. 30 and you can get your hands on a pair of tickets as early as Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m for just $39.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Two Roanoke women nabbed in Franklin County B&E

During the traffic stop, deputies identified two female subjects: Magen Shea Rader, 34 years old of Roanoke (pictured at right) and Amelia Louise Campbell, 25 years old of Roanoke (at left). The vehicle returned as stolen out of Vinton, Virginia and included items related to the residential construction site larceny. Both Rader and Campbell were arrested on scene. Rader has been charged with Petit Larceny < $500 and Receiving Stolen Goods – $200 or more. Additionally, she was served on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Sch I/II Drugs out of Alleghany County. She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond. Campbell has been charged with Petit Larceny < $1,000 and Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Larceny > $1,000. She is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.
ROANOKE, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
wfxrtv.com

Horse-drawn buggy damaged in Campbell Co. hit-and-run

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Campbell County first responders were called out Monday night to a report of a collision involving a horse and buggy. According to the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department, a car hit a buggy along Red House Road on Monday, July 18 before leaving the scene of the incident.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Pirate Days celebrates a decade at Smith Mountain Lake

Pirate Days is an annual event that takes place on the third weekend in July at Smith Moutain Lake in Moneta, Virginia. Boats are decorated like pirate ships and take to the water and have mock battles. Adults and children dress up like pirates and enjoy themselves emensely. The fun began in 2012 and this year celebrates a decade. According to The Roanoke Times, the festivities continue to grow in popularity each year rivaling celebrations on the lake like July 4th.
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

One killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Callaway man was killed in a crash in Franklin County early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Rd, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. 20-year-old Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
theroanokestar.com

Full Funding Restored For Recreation Budget At Philpott Lake

Delegate Wren Williams (R – Stuart) has announced that the Army Corps of Engineers at Philpott Lake is now scheduled to receive full funding for their recreation budget of $1.6 million. As of last month, current drafts of the Fiscal Year 2023 Army Corps Operations and Maintenance budget showed that Philpott Lake’s recreation budget had been slashed by 34%, or $545,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash yesterday in Franklin County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (July 17) at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Mazda was identified as Omar Santiago Lozano-Torres, 20, of Callaway, Va. Mr. Torres was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Young Franklin Co. man killed in crash with tree

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A young Callaway man was killed early Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a tree. Virginia State Police responded to Brick Church Road, about 1.5 miles west of Route 220, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say a 2004 Mazda RX-8 was westbound on Brick...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man dies after sports car crashes into tree in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 20-year-old man lost his life early Sunday morning following a crash involving a sports car in Franklin County. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place just after 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 on Brick Church Road, about 1.5 miles west of Route 220.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery County farm and winery for sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Beliveau Farm in Montgomery County say they’re ready for the next phase of their lives and are getting ready to sell the property. It’s currently listed at $6.5 million for 70 acres of the property. “I think we’ve really added...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Salem Police looking to identify persons of interest in incident

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department is looking to identify two individuals. The department said the persons of interest in an offense that occurred in the City of Salem. The department has yet to say what the two were exactly involved in. Anyone with information should contact...
SALEM, VA
Franklin News Post

Riggs scores a sweep at South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON - Layne Riggs moved another step closer to claiming the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division title with a sweep of the twin 50-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division races. Riggs, of Bahama, N.C., grabbed the lead from Jacob...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

2 wanted in convenience store theft in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two individuals and a vehicle involved in a theft at a convenience store in the county. They said the theft took place at the FasMart on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, but no further details were...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Sunday crash results in fatality

A Sunday morning single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality, according to a Virginia State Police new release. The crash occurred at 4:46 a.m. on Brick Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 2004 Mazda RX-8 was traveling west on Brick Church Road, when the vehicle...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

