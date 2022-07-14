DECC Hosting All Breed Dog Show

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – After being put on hold due to a delay in the arrival of some of the materials needed, the Glenwood Roundabout project gets underway on Monday. The intersection of Glenwood Street, the Snively Road and Jean Duluth Road is closing and detours around the work will be in place through the end of September.
HERMANTOWN, MN (KDAL) – FC Minaj, a soccer team from Ukraine that finished 2nd in the USA Cup, will be hosting a soccer Jamboree at the Stebner Soccer Field Complex in Hermantown on Tuesday. The 23 players on the team arrived in Minnesota July 7th along with 11 coaches...
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
