WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Casa Ruby facilities shut down across the city this month with money owed to vendors, landlords and employees. Casa Ruby was a nonprofit created by Ruby Corado, a transgender immigrant from El Salvador, to serve transgenders in D.C. But after losing funding from the city, seeing donations dry up and Ruby Corado disappeared. A program that was on the rocks, closed its doors and some asked questions like, "what happened to the money?”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO