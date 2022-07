CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Storms have developed once again for our afternoon drive home. Be prepared to move indoors! Scattered afternoon and evening storms will give way to quiet weather overnight. Highs today will reach the low 90s with lows tonight in the upper 70s. More of the same is expected through the rest of the work week. Daily storms and plenty of heat with highs in the low 90s each day. Over the weekend, drier air will move into our area which should lead to fewer daily storms and most of us staying dry by Sunday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO