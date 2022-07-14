Clear and mild overnight; Chances of rain increase for the weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clear overnight, mild

Seasonably warm through Friday

Increasing rain chances approaching for the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain overnight with a low back to the lower 60s, some places in the 50s again, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.

Tonight's Forecast Storm Center 7

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm again on Friday, with a touch of humidity. Highs in the middle 80s. A stray shower may work its way into western or northern parts of the Miami Valley by evening with the chance of a few showers at night.

Day Planner Evening Forecast

SATURDAY: Some showers and storms possible in the morning, and again in the afternoon. Otherwise partly cloudy and getting hot on Saturday with highs back into the upper 80s. You’ll notice the humidity climbing throughout the day. With the added heat and humidity a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

SUNDAY: Warm and muggy on Sunday with more clouds and the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature Trend Storm Center 7

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm for Monday with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot for Tuesday. Slight chance of a stray shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

7-Day Planner Evening

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

©2022 Cox Media Group