ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clear and mild overnight; Chances of rain increase for the weekend

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Clear overnight, mild
  • Seasonably warm through Friday
  • Increasing rain chances approaching for the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain overnight with a low back to the lower 60s, some places in the 50s again, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045MMk_0gfDBtLf00
Tonight's Forecast Storm Center 7

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm again on Friday, with a touch of humidity. Highs in the middle 80s. A stray shower may work its way into western or northern parts of the Miami Valley by evening with the chance of a few showers at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlBaD_0gfDBtLf00
Day Planner Evening Forecast

SATURDAY: Some showers and storms possible in the morning, and again in the afternoon. Otherwise partly cloudy and getting hot on Saturday with highs back into the upper 80s. You’ll notice the humidity climbing throughout the day. With the added heat and humidity a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

SUNDAY: Warm and muggy on Sunday with more clouds and the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UwHs_0gfDBtLf00
Temperature Trend Storm Center 7

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm for Monday with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot for Tuesday. Slight chance of a stray shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drcFo_0gfDBtLf00
7-Day Planner Evening

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Seasonably#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy