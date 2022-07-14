ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Heading to the Delaware beaches this weekend? What to know before hitting busy beach roads

By Emily Lytle, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyJSh_0gfDBlX500

It's the season of weekend beach trips, slathering on sunscreen, turning up the radio and driving down Coastal Highway with the windows down.

If you're heading to the Delaware beaches this weekend and have plans to visit your favorite coastal restaurants or read a book with your toes in the sand, then there are probably a few things you should know before you go.

Don't worry though, we've got you covered.

For starters, remember that this is probably one of the busiest times at the Delaware beaches, and that means the roads are full of traffic, too. Drive slowly and cautiously when out and about − because as the state's traffic signs say: The beaches aren't going anywhere.

But, of course, that's not all. For anyone looking to visit the beaches during the weekend of July 15, this guide will help answer questions ranging from the weather to parking and traffic tips and the latest on local restaurants.

DEWEY BEACH:Delaware beach towns are not exempt from gun violence. What Dewey Beach is doing about it

Beach parking and transportation

Let's start with the basics: Where are you going to park once you get to the beach, and how much will it cost?

All resort towns from Lewes to Fenwick Island have their seasonal parking rules in place.

PARKING 2022:How much will it cost to park at the Delaware beaches? Parking changes coming this summer

Both Rehoboth and Lewes increased some parking rates this year. It is now a universal $3 per hour rate in Rehoboth, and Lewes is charging $1.50 downtown and $2.50 at the beaches.

Lewes has several free non-metered parking lots listed on its website, as well as metered lots and spaces on side streets.

When visiting Delaware State Parks like Cape Henlopen, parking is included in the entrance fee.

In Dewey Beach, parking is free in all permit-only and metered spaces Monday through Wednesday from 5 to 11 p.m. only. All other days and times, you must pay to park on public streets.

(These free parking times coincide with family-friendly movie nights and bonfires in Dewey, events that continue throughout the summer).

Fenwick Island and South Bethany mostly require permits to park, but Fenwick offers free parking on its side streets after 4 p.m.

In Bethany Beach, all spaces are either metered or require a permit through Sept. 15.

Many of these towns and cities offer payment through the ParkMobile app.

For more about parking (or State Park fees), visit each beach town's website:

If planning to visit one of the State Parks, it's wise to check the parks' Facebook pages where staff will post whether the park is closed due to full parking. Some of the smaller lots, like Fenwick Island, can fill up early even on weekdays.

Consider taking the Beach Bus

Want to forget about parking or paying for gas? Take a bus to the beach. Parking is free at the park and rides in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach.

(And hey, you might even meet some other cool folks who are taking the bus to Bandstand concerts or other events around town!)

The Beach Bus has already started its routes and will continue seven days a week until Sept. 11. The stops include Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City in Maryland, Millsboro and Georgetown.

The cost to ride the bus is $2 per trip, $4 for a daily pass, $16 for a seven-day pass or $60 for a 30-day pass.

Traveling from northern Delaware or Kent County? The 305 Beach Connection from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach started last weekend. It runs Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 5.

WEST REHOBOTH:Hidden no more: How the West Rehoboth community is telling their stories through art

Riders taking this bus will pay $6 for one-way trips from Wilmington, Christiana Mall and Odessa and $4 from Dover and South Frederica. A daily pass is $10 from New Castle County and $8 from Kent County.

If traveling around Bethany Beach, the town also offers a trolley with a single route that runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and costs 25 cents per trip.

In Lewes, the new seasonal transit option Lewes Line cost $1 per ride. Stops include the two municipal beaches, downtown locations, the library and more. To learn more, visit www.ci.lewes.de.us/363/Lewes-Line.

Weather for the weekend of July 15-17

With hot humid weather often comes the quick-hitting thunderstorms − it's all part of summer, right? But if you're heading to the beach, you probably want to avoid getting stuck in bad weather, too.

While the forecast is always finicky at the Delaware beaches, and it's wise to check the weather channels or apps before heading out, here is what the National Weather Service is predicting for the Rehoboth Beach area as of Wednesday.

TASTES OF SUMMER:Delaware has a new canned Orange Crush, and the son of Wilmington's mayor is behind it

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, but the weather service reports that it will likely start after 2 p.m. So, you might be able to sneak in some beach time earlier in the day if you can. The forecast should be partly sunny with a high near 78 during the day.

Friday evening will bring in some more clouds and another slight chance of rain before 8 p.m.

Saturday is looking to be a great day to be outdoors with partly sunny skies and a high around 79 during the day. In the evening, a few clouds may move in but the temperatures will only dip to 72.

Then, on Sunday, it will likely be a bit warmer with a high near 82. While the forecast is partly sunny, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returns after 2 p.m. and into the evening.

What to expect at restaurants, beach businesses

Delaware’s beach towns are preparing for a summer that’s as busy – if not busier – than last year. Multiple hotel managers said they're on track to beat last year's records, and more visitors are spontaneously planning trips to the beach this year, rather than planning a long way out.

With these crowds comes the same but ever-important advice: Have patience, folks.

Many restaurants, bars, and others in the service industry are still facing staffing shortages. While some businesses are getting more help from international students than in the past two years when COVID-19 restrictions limited that workforce, several other factors are impacting the seasonal labor shortage this year – especially a lack of affordable housing.

This means diners could expect limited hours or longer wait times this summer. This means diners could expect limited hours or longer wait times this summer.

HOUSING:Work near the beach but can't afford to live here? How the county, others plan to fix that

It may be wise to make early reservations, follow your favorite spots on social media or call ahead to stay updated on any changes.

As far as outdoor dining, many beach towns found ways to continue that in the 2022 season, but that popularity may mean you have to wait longer for those coveted patio seats, too.

OUTDOOR DINING:Rehoboth Beach passes new outdoor dining rules for public sidewalks ahead of 2022 summer

Public health guidelines, COVID cases

Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still present for summer vacations at the Delaware beaches, and the Delaware Division of Public Health is advising people to keep an eye on their own health this summer.

The average of tests coming back positive as of July 12 was nearly 18%, according to DPH data. The state reported that 112 people were hospitalized with COVID at that point.

COVID'S TOLL:What Delaware can learn about grief and hope amid another tragic milestone for COVID-19

This is the latest advice from DPH to stay vigilant, especially while people travel:

  • Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.
  • Stay home if sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
  • There are no mask mandates, but DPH advises masking up in crowded indoor places or if you are at higher risk for illness.
  • Stay informed and turn to reliable sources for data, information, and treatment options like de.gov/coronavirus.

Want to know where to receive booster shots? Visit coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/where-can-i-get-my-vaccine/#publichealth.

MONKEYPOXThe first case of monkeypox virus has reached Delaware. Here's what you need to know

Emily Lytle covers Sussex County from the inland towns to the beaches. Got a story she should tell? Contact her at elytle@delmarvanow.com or 302-332-0370. Follow her on Twitter at @emily3lytle.

Comments / 1

Related
purewow.com

13 Charming Small Towns in Delaware

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It might be the second smallest state in the country, but Delaware has a ton to offer visitors—particularly if a...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Westridge Shores approved in Long Neck

Sussex County Council has approved a housing project along the northeast side of Banks Road in Long Neck. At its July 12 meeting, council voted 4-0 in favor of an application filed by Boardwalk Development LLC of Lewes for a rezoning application from GR, general-residential, to GR-RPC, general-residential-residential-planned community, for Westridge Shores, a community of 54 single-family home lots on 21 acres bordering the Hopkins Prong waterway, which is a tributary of Rehoboth Bay.
LONG NECK, DE
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Local Restaurants Near Ocean City, Maryland

If you're visiting Ocean City in the summer, it can be hard to find a restaurant that isn't busy. If you don't mind driving a few extra miles, there are some amazing local restaurants just outside of Ocean City that have delicious food, friendly service, and most importantly, available seating with shorter wait times. Here are a few restaurants near Ocean City, Maryland you'll want to visit again.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Philly

Woman Hoping To Find Owner After Finding Pendant With Photo On Rehoboth Beach In Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is on the hunt for the owner of a pendant that was found at a Delaware beach. The woman said she was on Rehoboth Beach with her brother on Sunday when they found the pendant. They said it was found in the sand near Delaware Avenue. Twitter, I need your help! This pendant was found in the sand on Rehoboth Beach DE the morning of July 17. This is someone's sister, mother, warrior, ancestor, or friend. I can tell by the framing, this beautiful Black woman was loved. Help me find the caretaker of this gem. pic.twitter.com/Drg9XH4eFC — Dr Vanessa Riley-Order: Sister Mother Warrior (@VanessaRiley) July 17, 2022 The hunt for its owner has reached social media. The woman’s boss tweeted out an image of the pendant. “This is someone’s sister, mother, warrior, ancestor, or friend,” Dr. Vanessa Riley-Order tweeted.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
City
Millsboro, DE
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Fenwick Island, DE
City
Bethany Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
wdiy.org

Moxi the Cobot Lends a Hand at Delaware’s Christiana Hospital

A new 300-pound nurses' aide at Delaware's Christiana Hospital draws curious looks from patients, visitors and staff alike. Its name is Moxi. WHYY's Cris Barrish spent some time recently with staffers and the unusual "hire" with heart-shaped eyes. (Original air-date: 7/18/22)
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes-Georgetown Trail closing July 20

The Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring Road to Savannah Road from 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, until 5 p.m., Thursday, July 21. The rain dates are from 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21, to 5 p.m., Friday, July 22, for the application of herbicides for weed and vegetation control.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beaches#Some Beach#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Rehob
delawaretoday.com

The Mercury Café and Teahouse Is a Delaware Tea Enthusiast’s Dream

A Delaware couple pours their passion for craft cocktails and Asian teas into Mercury Café and Teahouse in Old New Castle. If you want to meet the residents of Old New Castle, belly up to the bar at Mercury Café and Teahouse on Delaware Street. Since opening in December 2021, the small establishment has become a go-to place for locals.
NEW CASTLE, DE
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of July 18

William Eric Dickinson Sr. William Eric Dickinson Sr. was born on March 8, 1946 to the late Harold and Margaret Dickinson, in West Grove. He was the eldest of four children. William departed this life at his home in Hockessin, Del. on June 24, 2022 with his family by his side.
OXFORD, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 22-year-old Christopher Milam of New Castle, DE. Milam was last seen on July 19, 2022 at approximately 3:00 p.m. in the Newark, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Milam have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NBC Philadelphia

Spotted Lanternfly Spreads to Del. Beaches as Sussex Co. in Quarantine

Get your squishing sandals ready. Things are getting a bit more icky across the state of Delaware, all the way down to Sussex County's beaches. The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday in a news release that they have expanded the spotted lanternfly quarantine to the entire state. Five years...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Demolition is first phase of new Family Court project

It didn’t take long for work to get started following a June 28 groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sussex County Family Courthouse complex in downtown Georgetown. Demolition of several buildings in the South Race Street-Market Street-East Pine Street block has started. The new facility will have more courtrooms –...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Breakwater Dental to open in Lewes Aug. 1

Throughout his time in dental school at the University of Maryland, Lewes native Kyle Norwood planned to move back home and open a practice. Norwood is back and accepting patients at Breakwater Dental, his new practice scheduled to open Monday, Aug. 1, just down the road from his alma mater Cape Henlopen High School.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes in Bloom awards Beauty Spot for July

The winner of the Lewes in Bloom award for July is Gail Dubowe, who lives on Herring Reach Court in Lewes. Over the last five years, she has implemented a native plant plan for her property. She now has a wide variety of dwarf and small trees as well as numerous native shrubs to attract birds and wildlife. Dubowe received a gift card donated by Whartons Garden Center.
LEWES, DE
mainlinetoday.com

Paradise Farm Camps Keeps Cultivating Memories in Chester County

With a history that dates back to 1875, Paradise Farm Camps is a model for positively impacting youth amid nature in Chester County. “Yes and no,” says Steve Molineux, who’s not entirely sure whether he’d call his family underprivileged. “We got Christmas presents. We had a car. But if a tire went, we had to wait for someone to get paid so we could get a used one.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Visit the Historic Trestle Bridge in Downingtown

Philadelphia, PA - The Historic Trestle Bridge in Downingtown, PA,. is an abandoned structure that you should visit when visiting this area. This dramatic structure was once a 1,450-foot bridge that spans the Brandywine River. Chester County's Historic Trestle Train Bridge. Getting there: To reach the historic trestle bridge, take...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy