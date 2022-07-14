Heading to the Delaware beaches this weekend? What to know before hitting busy beach roads

It's the season of weekend beach trips, slathering on sunscreen, turning up the radio and driving down Coastal Highway with the windows down.

If you're heading to the Delaware beaches this weekend and have plans to visit your favorite coastal restaurants or read a book with your toes in the sand, then there are probably a few things you should know before you go.

Don't worry though, we've got you covered.

For starters, remember that this is probably one of the busiest times at the Delaware beaches, and that means the roads are full of traffic, too. Drive slowly and cautiously when out and about − because as the state's traffic signs say: The beaches aren't going anywhere.

But, of course, that's not all. For anyone looking to visit the beaches during the weekend of July 15, this guide will help answer questions ranging from the weather to parking and traffic tips and the latest on local restaurants.

Beach parking and transportation

Let's start with the basics: Where are you going to park once you get to the beach, and how much will it cost?

All resort towns from Lewes to Fenwick Island have their seasonal parking rules in place.

Both Rehoboth and Lewes increased some parking rates this year. It is now a universal $3 per hour rate in Rehoboth, and Lewes is charging $1.50 downtown and $2.50 at the beaches.

Lewes has several free non-metered parking lots listed on its website, as well as metered lots and spaces on side streets.

When visiting Delaware State Parks like Cape Henlopen, parking is included in the entrance fee.

In Dewey Beach, parking is free in all permit-only and metered spaces Monday through Wednesday from 5 to 11 p.m. only. All other days and times, you must pay to park on public streets.

(These free parking times coincide with family-friendly movie nights and bonfires in Dewey, events that continue throughout the summer).

Fenwick Island and South Bethany mostly require permits to park, but Fenwick offers free parking on its side streets after 4 p.m.

In Bethany Beach, all spaces are either metered or require a permit through Sept. 15.

Many of these towns and cities offer payment through the ParkMobile app.

For more about parking (or State Park fees), visit each beach town's website:

If planning to visit one of the State Parks, it's wise to check the parks' Facebook pages where staff will post whether the park is closed due to full parking. Some of the smaller lots, like Fenwick Island, can fill up early even on weekdays.

Consider taking the Beach Bus

Want to forget about parking or paying for gas? Take a bus to the beach. Parking is free at the park and rides in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach.

(And hey, you might even meet some other cool folks who are taking the bus to Bandstand concerts or other events around town!)

The Beach Bus has already started its routes and will continue seven days a week until Sept. 11. The stops include Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City in Maryland, Millsboro and Georgetown.

The cost to ride the bus is $2 per trip, $4 for a daily pass, $16 for a seven-day pass or $60 for a 30-day pass.

Traveling from northern Delaware or Kent County? The 305 Beach Connection from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach started last weekend. It runs Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 5.

Riders taking this bus will pay $6 for one-way trips from Wilmington, Christiana Mall and Odessa and $4 from Dover and South Frederica. A daily pass is $10 from New Castle County and $8 from Kent County.

If traveling around Bethany Beach, the town also offers a trolley with a single route that runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and costs 25 cents per trip.

In Lewes, the new seasonal transit option Lewes Line cost $1 per ride. Stops include the two municipal beaches, downtown locations, the library and more. To learn more, visit www.ci.lewes.de.us/363/Lewes-Line.

Weather for the weekend of July 15-17

With hot humid weather often comes the quick-hitting thunderstorms − it's all part of summer, right? But if you're heading to the beach, you probably want to avoid getting stuck in bad weather, too.

While the forecast is always finicky at the Delaware beaches, and it's wise to check the weather channels or apps before heading out, here is what the National Weather Service is predicting for the Rehoboth Beach area as of Wednesday.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, but the weather service reports that it will likely start after 2 p.m. So, you might be able to sneak in some beach time earlier in the day if you can. The forecast should be partly sunny with a high near 78 during the day.

Friday evening will bring in some more clouds and another slight chance of rain before 8 p.m.

Saturday is looking to be a great day to be outdoors with partly sunny skies and a high around 79 during the day. In the evening, a few clouds may move in but the temperatures will only dip to 72.

Then, on Sunday, it will likely be a bit warmer with a high near 82. While the forecast is partly sunny, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returns after 2 p.m. and into the evening.

What to expect at restaurants, beach businesses

Delaware’s beach towns are preparing for a summer that’s as busy – if not busier – than last year. Multiple hotel managers said they're on track to beat last year's records, and more visitors are spontaneously planning trips to the beach this year, rather than planning a long way out.

With these crowds comes the same but ever-important advice: Have patience, folks.

Many restaurants, bars, and others in the service industry are still facing staffing shortages. While some businesses are getting more help from international students than in the past two years when COVID-19 restrictions limited that workforce, several other factors are impacting the seasonal labor shortage this year – especially a lack of affordable housing.

This means diners could expect limited hours or longer wait times this summer. This means diners could expect limited hours or longer wait times this summer.

It may be wise to make early reservations, follow your favorite spots on social media or call ahead to stay updated on any changes.

As far as outdoor dining, many beach towns found ways to continue that in the 2022 season, but that popularity may mean you have to wait longer for those coveted patio seats, too.

Public health guidelines, COVID cases

Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still present for summer vacations at the Delaware beaches, and the Delaware Division of Public Health is advising people to keep an eye on their own health this summer.

The average of tests coming back positive as of July 12 was nearly 18%, according to DPH data. The state reported that 112 people were hospitalized with COVID at that point.

This is the latest advice from DPH to stay vigilant, especially while people travel:

Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.

Stay home if sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

There are no mask mandates, but DPH advises masking up in crowded indoor places or if you are at higher risk for illness.

Stay informed and turn to reliable sources for data, information, and treatment options like de.gov/coronavirus.

Want to know where to receive booster shots? Visit coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/where-can-i-get-my-vaccine/#publichealth.

