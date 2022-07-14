ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gas Buddy reports say Indiana gas prices see second highest drop in the nation

By Mike Sullivan
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiWrA_0gfD9uGL00

INDIANAPOLIS — There is good news for Hoosiers looking to travel for vacation. Gas prices are on the decline in Indiana.

“The fall we are seeing related to gas prices has a lot to do with the price of oil,” said Lisa Wall, senior manager of Communications with AAA Hoosier Motor Club. “The price of oil continues to decline, which is helping offset the increase in demand seen around Fourth of July holiday.”

Over the last 30 days, Gas Buddy has seen a drop of $.50 per gallon, which is good for the second highest drop in the nation behind Florida. Despite the help at the pump, the state remains $.05 above the national average. AAA says that may be due to the state’s gas tax. Indiana has the 14th highest in the country. There may be other factors as well, including the sky high gas prices in and around Chicago.

“Our overall average is $4.68 right now, but we are rolling in Chicago area cities that are a part of Indiana, so that is definitely going to impact our average,” explained Walls. “If you look at the price in the metro around Gary, it’s up in the $4.70s, so that is likely impacting our overall average as a state too.”

Logistics play a factor as well. Economists say most of the oil comes from the Gulf, and transportation costs can play a role in higher prices. Currently the Gulf Coast states have some areas with gas under $4.

“A lot of the gasoline production is on the south coast Louisiana,” explained Steven Russell, an economics professor at IUPUI. “If somehow transportation cost are driving up gas prices, it would hit us worse than places closer to the locations where the gas is produced.”

AAA says we are heading into one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Despite the lofty gas prices, they notice people are continuing to travel and vacation at an extremely high rate.

Comments / 9

Doug Forsythe
5d ago

every time I see a gas pump I can see that sticker of Biden pointing to the price saying.....I did that!

Reply(5)
7
Related
FOX59

Mega Millions hits $530 million: Have Hoosiers won big?

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is set at $530 million, which would be the fifth largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. But with millions of Americans vying to win big, how many Hoosiers have walked away with the lucky winning ticket?. In the 20-year history of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana gas tax rising slightly in August despite price drop

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s sales tax on gasoline will actually rise slightly starting Aug. 1 even though pump prices have dropped more than 11% from a month ago. A total of 62.4 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged during August, the Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gas prices have fallen 15.2 cents in Indiana

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.58 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 55.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.42 a...
INDIANA STATE
Nick Davis

Indiana man makes $4000 a month picking up scrap metal part-time

We all have probably seen someone in our local town towing a trailer full of junk metal, but we never think just how much money is that worth?. We met a young man in Indiana who works a full-time job and picks up junk scrap metal from people, then hauls it to the scrapyard. This guy has a crazy amount of work ethic. He works from 3 AM to 11 AM and then goes out to pick up metal from people. Currently he can make about $4000 a month from this little side hustle. He is going out almost every day for pickups, and still has weekends with the family. He says, it seems like everyone has scrap metal that they need cleaned out of their garage or shed and they are really happy that someone is willing to help them remove it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
FOX59

Indiana RV manufacturer shuttering two production sites

GOSHEN, Ind. — A northern Indiana RV manufacturer is closing the doors on two production facilities, potentially costing the jobs of more than 300 people. On Monday, Keystone RV Company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The letter informed Goshen’s Mayor and The department that it would be closing two of its production facilities.
GOSHEN, IN
Tire Review

Big O Franchisee Opens Second Store in Indiana

Steve Towers has opened his second Big O Tires store in Indiana with a grand opening event this weekend. Towers has a total of eight Big O stores throughout Indianapolis, Tennessee and Kentucky. The new location at 5801 North German Church Road will offer a “buy two, get two free”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana permitless carry law back in spotlight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the wake of Sunday’s mass shootings at the Greenwood Park Mall and in Beech Grove, the state’s new permitless carry law is back in the spotlight. The bill took effect on July 1, and allows most Hoosiers 18 and older to carry a handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gulf Coast#Chicago Area#Hoosiers#Communications#Aaa Hoosier Motor Club
WIBC.com

2 Indiana Cities Make The List For Most Educated In The Country

There are many reasons why someone might want to be educated. Some of the logic includes securing employment opportunities, achieving a higher income level, poverty reduction, equality and better health. WalletHub has crunched some numbers to determine which US cities have the most educated people. To determine where the most...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana teacher shortage persists ahead of upcoming school year

More than 2,300 positions in teaching are available as school systems prepare for a new year. The shortage of teachers and benefits is nationwide, and many districts are feeling the effects. The President of the Indiana’s Teacher’s Association, Keith Gambill, joins the show to break down some of the issues causing the shortage, and some […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WFYI

Indiana beaches under advisory for blue-green algae blooms

Nine Indiana lakes are under the state Department of Natural Resources’s third-highest advisory level for blue-green algae blooms. Some beaches at Brookville, Cagles Mill, Cecil M. Harden, Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Salamonie, Whitewater and Worster lakes were under the advisory as of Sunday evening. State officials say swimmers should take...
INDIANA STATE
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Town is One of the Best Places to Retire in America

Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wamwamfm.com

Many Hoosiers Still Awaiting $125 Tax Rebate

While legislators get ready to debate a second tax rebate, the supply chain is delaying delivery of the first one. Indiana’s automatic tax rebate law delivered $125 rebates to Hoosiers. Roughly half of all taxpayers have bank information on file. State Auditor Tera Klutz says nearly all of those rebates have already been issued by direct deposit. But 1.7 million Hoosiers are receiving paper checks, twice as many as a typical year. Klutz says she hired an outside contractor to handle the extra load, and the company notified her office last week that it was short of paper.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old girl moves to sue AG Rokita for defamation

INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, has filed a tort claim against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita — the first step in a defamation lawsuit against Rokita. “Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession constitute defamation,” […]
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

The Least Visited State Park in Indiana is also the most Peaceful

The Trine State Recreation Area is home to winding trails, rolling hills, lakes, and meadows filled with wildflowers. It is also one of the least visited state park in Indiana. Attracting just a few thousand visitors annually, Trine State pales in comparison to other state parks like the Grand Canyon which attracts upwards of a million visitors per year. While most state parks in Indiana attract much less than a million, almost all of them attract more visitors than Trine State. Keep reading to find out why you should visit this seriously underrated park.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Auditor: Supply chain shortages slowing many Indiana taxpayer rebate checks

While legislators get ready to debate a second tax rebate, the supply chain is delaying delivery of the first one. Indiana’s automatic tax rebate law delivered 125-dollar rebates to Hoosiers. Roughly half of all taxpayers have bank information on file. State Auditor Tera Klutz says nearly all of those rebates have already been issued by direct deposit. But one-point-seven-million Hoosiers are receiving paper checks, twice as many as a typical year. Klutz says she hired an outside contractor to handle the extra load — and the company notified her office last week it’s short of paper.
FOX59

FOX59

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy