Kids get to dance and learn with ‘Cornbread’ at Midtown center

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando amusement park where a teenager fell from a ride and died earlier this year has paused a new sniper-like laser shooting game amid criticism following a recent spate of mass shootings. The Bullseye Blast game let riders of the 400-foot (122-meter) Wheel at ICON Park pay an extra $5.95 to shoot laser blasters at 50 targets strategically placed along rooftops throughout the park. In a statement issued Saturday, park officials said that while the ride had been “well-received” by customers, some had questioned whether it was appropriate following mass shootings at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. “Some non-guests and community members expressed that they considered the toy shooting device used to be insensitive,” the statement said.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO