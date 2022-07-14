ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

Herald & Review
 5 days ago

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Decatur Lake Patrol officers recognized for rescuing man from Lake Decatur

Two Decatur Lake Patrol officers were recognized by the city council Monday for rescuing a man from the lake on July 4. Lake Patrol received a report around 5:30 p.m. that day of a man swimming near the dam buoys by the U.S. 51 bridge. Officers arrived and found the man to be disoriented and combative.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to emergency on I-74 at Mahomet

UPDATE The Illinois State Police said that a 73-year-old woman was injured in the crash that happened on I-74 in Mahomet Monday morning. State Troopers said that a car driven by Judy Bunde of Stewartville, Minn. was driving eastbound when she experienced a “medical event.” Bunde’s car swerved off the highway, entered the center median, […]
MAHOMET, IL
newschannel20.com

Casa Real's former building on Wabash demolished

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Casa Real's former building on Wabash Avenue in Springfield has now been demolished. The restaurant is moving out to 1121 west Lincolnshire Blvd. next to Scheels. Fast food restaurant Raising Cane's will be taking over the property on Wabash.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: ADM welcomes soon-to-be ag teachers

DECATUR — Alexis Carroll grew up on a farm and always assumed farming would be her career. “It was always kind of natural (to think that), growing up on a farm,” she said. “We didn't have any grain operations or anything. We had some cows, and rabbits and goats. But then I got into FFA, and that showed me what opportunities were available to students just like me in my small town. In agriculture, there's a spot for everybody.”
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Emails, texts reveal new details of Decatur Public Schools moves

DECATUR — As community discussion continues about the potential new Dennis School in Lincoln Park, newly released documents show that Decatur Public Schools leaders are also exploring relocating staff currently housed in the Keil Administration Building. The documents, released through a Freedom of Information Act request, show that district...
DECATUR, IL
KBUR

Pekin, Illinois woman arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Pekin, Illinois woman for Methamphetamine Possession. According to a news release, on Sunday, July 17th, at 7:41 PM Deputies stopped a vehicle on US 34 at Illinois 94 for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Chelsea Forrester of Pekin was found to have a Henderson County warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.
PEKIN, IL
Herald & Review

Jury acquits Decatur man on attempted murder charges

DECATUR — A jury on Tuesday found Jarrius Bond innocent of attempting to shoot to death his mother's boyfriend. Macon County Circuit Court jurors came back with their verdict about 4:30 p.m. after deliberating for about two hours. They acquitted the 20-year-old Bond of two counts of attempted murder and a further charge of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Multi-car crash in Effingham County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – State Police said three cars in Effingham County crashed Sunday morning because of rainy weather.  According to an Illinois State Police investigation, one car lost control near on Interstate 57 in Effingham from heavy rain and hit a vehicle. Due to the accident, that first car then slid into a freight […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Body found in wooded area in Pekin

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A male body was found earlier Monday in the 3400 block of Court Street in Pekin. Pekin Police say that officers responded to a report of a found body in a wooded area at around 10:48 a.m. and found a deceased man. Police say there...
PEKIN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man, awakened by shots, later realizes that house was hit

DECATUR — A Decatur man, awoken by gunshots outside his home just after 12 a.m. July 4, has now discovered his house was hit by bullets, police report. Weekend of gun violence leaves 2 wounded victims in Decatur, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police arrest catalytic converter suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police said they arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout central Illinois.  Decatur Police found multiple catalytic converters as well as power tools in the suspect’s car two times in July. The suspect is currently in custody at Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000. Officers said […]
DECATUR, IL
ourquadcities.com

IL woman arrested on warrant, meth charges

An Illinois woman was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for warrant, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges. Henderson County deputies stopped Chelsea K. Forrester, 28, of Pekin, IL, for a traffic violation on US 34 at IL 94 on Sunday, July 17 at 7:41 p.m. During the stop, deputies discovered Forrester had a Henderson County warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Forrester was placed under arrest on the warrant, and during a search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Friday, July 15

• Joshua D. Lowe, 24, of 1622 N. Fifth St., Springfield, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday on charges of home invasion, battery, conspiracy and mob action. Jacksonville Police. ARRESTS, CITATIONS. • A 17-year-old boy was cited at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday on a disorderly conduct...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur woman refuses to hand baby over to police and resists arrest, cops say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman is jailed after police said she fought efforts to serve a “shelter care warrant” to take a baby from her home. The warrant, designed to protect the welfare of a child, was being served the morning of July 13 by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies accompanying a DCFS investigator, a sworn affidavit said.
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

FOID emergency rule change submitted in Illinois

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office received an emergency rule change submitted from the Illinois State Police (ISP), directed by Governor Pritzker. The rule change will implement broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports which can bar or revoke a resident's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card.
ILLINOIS STATE

