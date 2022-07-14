Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

An Illinois woman was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for warrant, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges. Henderson County deputies stopped Chelsea K. Forrester, 28, of Pekin, IL, for a traffic violation on US 34 at IL 94 on Sunday, July 17 at 7:41 p.m. During the stop, deputies discovered Forrester had a Henderson County warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Forrester was placed under arrest on the warrant, and during a search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
