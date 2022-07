Cristiano Ronaldo says Portuguese reports linking him with a move back to former club Sporting CP are ‘fake’ after his car was supposedly seen at their stadium. Barcelona are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who has long been on the radar of Chelsea. The Catalan giants also remain keen on prising Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso away from Stamford Bridge despite their financial woes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO