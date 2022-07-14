Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

Tip-a-Cop returns July 25-28 from 3 to 10 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1601 University Drive in College Station. Law enforcement officers from around Bryan and College Station will refill drinks and serve customers for tips, which will benefit Special Olympics. TUESDAY. EVENTS. Brazos Valley Stitchers membership meeting, 7-9 p.m., Holy...
One woman died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of University Drive and the Texas 6 northbound frontage road on Monday morning, police said. Police identified the woman as Jaden Kael Willis, 21. Police said she was trapped inside the vehicle, and after being extracted was given lifesaving measures. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis has been named the next commandant of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M, according to the university. Michaelis will begin leading the Corps on Oct. 1, following his retirement as commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, South Carolina, according to a press release.
For the first time in two years, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has welcomed students back to its summer camps to learn about nature, animals, the human body, oceans and inventions and inventors. “It’s exciting; we haven’t had this experience in a while, so it’s nice to be...
A man was arrested on a murder charge Sunday after a fatal shooting in Chappell Hill, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Jervan Thomas, 35, from Chappell Hill, was arrested and charged with the murder of Larry Deshaye Hardman, a 43-year-old man from Chappell Hill. Sheriff’s officials...
Filing for a total of nine city council positions in College Station and Bryan opens Saturday in preparation for the general election on Nov. 8. Candidates can file for a seat on the College Station City Council beginning Saturday. The filing period for College Station runs through 5 p.m. Aug. 22. Three seats are included on the 2022 ballot including Mayor, Place 1 and Place 2.
Students from throughout the Brazos Valley and Central Texas have explored their creativity at Camp Invention this month. “You never know which one of these kids sitting in front of you is going to cure cancer,” said Robert Wilson, director of the local camp. “One of them will one day.”
Organizers of the 68th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course are stacking the educational program with experts to help guide beef cattle producers facing higher input expenses and drought in how to make better management decisions. The short course will be held Aug. 1-3 in Bryan-College Station. The tentative...
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane found himself among some of college football's best on Monday as he was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced. The award is given to the college player of the year and has...
EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M junior and All-American Charokee Young qualified for the semifinals of the women’s 400 meters Sunday at the World Athletics Championship. Young finished in 51.84 seconds for the fourth and final qualifying spot in her heat. The semifinal will be 8:45 p.m. Wednesday with the final at 9:15 p.m. on Friday.
EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M All-American and Olympic medalist Fred Kerley struck gold at the World Athletics Championship on Saturday with a victory in the men's 100 meters. Kerley finished with a time of 9.86 seconds and finished just ahead of his United States' teammates Marvin Bracy (9.874) and Trayvon Bromell (9.876) at Hayward Field.
ATLANTA — Texas A&M men’s head basketball coach Buzz Williams is meticulous about his daily schedule. Most of the hours of his day during the basketball season are planned out as much as a month in advance. That’s why two hours spent with newly hired South Carolina head...
