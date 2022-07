The Snoqualmie Firefighters Association Scholarship Committee selected graduating Mount Si High School Senior Miriam Ricks as the winner of its $1,500 SFFA scholarship award. The award is intended for those looking to pursue post-secondary education opportunities related to medical, fire or police careers. Ricks is interested in becoming a paramedic or nurse and completed her EMT certification at the Lake Washington Technical College while in high school. She will be attending BYU Idaho this fall and hopes to work for the Madison County Fire Department in Idaho.

