North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

New and longtime participants showed their skills at the Lincoln County Fair dog show Monday. There were 4-H and open class divisions. For Olyvia Burch, 8, and her dog, Todd, this was their first year of competition and she was nervous. That is in spite of the fact that the duo had already earned three purples (the highest ribbon placing) and a blue at a 4-H show at D&N Event Center a couple of weeks ago.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO