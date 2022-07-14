North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

Tuesday was sign-in day for static and food entries at the Lincoln County Fair. Many 4-H participants brought their static and food projects to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte for judging in the annual fair.
Middle School students from North Platte Public Schools are participating in a hands-on Summer Engage Health Academy hosted by Great Plains Health on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The collaboration between GPH and NPPS aims to empower middle school students to learn more about multiple careers in health sciences. Students engaged...
New and longtime participants showed their skills at the Lincoln County Fair dog show Monday. There were 4-H and open class divisions. For Olyvia Burch, 8, and her dog, Todd, this was their first year of competition and she was nervous. That is in spite of the fact that the duo had already earned three purples (the highest ribbon placing) and a blue at a 4-H show at D&N Event Center a couple of weeks ago.
Dr. Benjamin George began seeing patients at Gothenburg Health once a month starting in June, the hospital said in a press release. George brings expertise in internal medicine, hematology and oncology, the release said. George currently sees patients at Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health. He graduated from medical...
The Lincoln County commissioners Monday approved a one-year lease for office space to house the District 11 probation offices. The space includes Suites 201 to 204 at 102 E. Third St., where the probation office is currently housed. The board discussed reducing the length of the lease to one year to evaluate other options for the Probation Department due to its growth.
THEDFORD— The Thedford Art Gallery is showcasing 79 pieces created by art of adults and youth in their annual Open Show competition during the month of July, culminating after the Thomas County Fair. “We separate the art into categories, as 3D pieces, and photographs are hard to compete with...
An idea spawned seven years ago began taking shape Tuesday with a groundbreaking for the Avid Candlewood dual brand hotel. Mike Works, co-owner of Rev Development, said the Candlewood side is an extended stay hotel, while the Avid side is similar to a Holiday Inn Express. “It should be a...
Several law enforcement agencies will be teaming up to raise awareness of the risks of speeding. Between Wednesday and Aug. 14, the North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will be teaming up with other law enforcement agencies to keep drivers and passengers safe.
The North Platte Community Playhouse is preparing for its first production of the 2022-23 season — "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe." This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be forgotten Narnia.
Nebraska took advantage of four Plainsmen errors to defeat North Platte 8-5 to clinch the series Saturday at Bill Wood Field. “We didn’t play hard enough,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “Effort wasn’t really there, and that’s the sad part. When you make four errors in a game, you better have 20 hits.”
LEXINGTON — A Bryan Elementary teacher brought back different ideas on how to teach languages after a recent trip to South Korea. Odwuar Quiñonez is a 2015 graduate of Lexington High School and later earned his elementary education degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Quiñonez currently...
Comments / 0