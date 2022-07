Jonathan Anderson‘s LOEWE is a feast for the eyes, continuously delivering runways that question what fashion is and what it could be. Take its recent collection for example, which saw the designer plant seeds into clothes and leave them to grow organically, commenting on the cross-pollination of technology and nature, or perhaps Fall/Winter 2022, which saw LOEWE question “what is real today?” This is the show that delivered the rubber boots you see above, and now they are for sale.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 HOURS AGO