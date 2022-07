Manchester United are set to offer Donny Van de Beek as part of a swap deal for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer. The Dutch midfielder has so far failed to live up to the hype that came with his signing from Ajax in 2020. He was sent out on loan to Everton for the second half of the 21/22 season but again failed to get regular game time.

