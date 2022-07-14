ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayfield County, WI

ABC Raceway inducts six to Hall of Fame

Price County Review
Price County Review
 5 days ago

The Ashland-Bayfield County Racing Association inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame during intermission of the on July 9 racing program, according to a press release. The honorees included track contributors Ashland Construction and Lake Nebagamon Redi-Mix; drivers Keane Laakson (posthumously), Brady Smith and Ken Truscott; and volunteer Lori Schmidt.

The inductees were selected by a steering committee ballot based on accomplishments, commitment, contributions and dedication to the overall success of the association and to short-track stock car racing throughout the Upper Midwest.

