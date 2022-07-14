BUTTERNUT LAKE WALLEYE LEAGUE
Price/Ashland County, Wisconsin
June 29, 2022
Week 5 Results: Butternut Lake (Bobber’s weigh-in)
Most Walleye: Chad Dorner: 3 @ 2.2 pounds
Greg Jaeger: 3 @ 1.5 pounds
Isaac Weik: 2 @ 1.3 pounds
Brian Petkovsek: 1 @ 0.8 pounds
Longest Walleye:
Chad Dorner: 15 inches
Beef Petkovsek: 13 inches
Angler: Weight (Week/Season)
Chad Dorner: 2.2 / 15.1 (pounds)
Greg Jaeger: 1.5 / 11.3
Isaac Weik: 1.3 / 11.1
Brian Petkovsek: 0.8 / 10.2
Skip Sommerfeldt: NA / 8.0
Jim Mergen: 0 / 2.9
Jason Valiga: 0 / 2.6
Scott Stenger: NA / 1.1
John Valiga: 0 / 0
Todd Vasa: 0 / 0
Mark Jaeger: 0 / 0
NA: Did not fish
Upcoming Schedule: July 13, 20, 27, Aug. 3, Bobber’s on Butternut Lake.
