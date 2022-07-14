ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, WI

BUTTERNUT LAKE WALLEYE LEAGUE

Price/Ashland County, Wisconsin

June 29, 2022

Week 5 Results: Butternut Lake (Bobber’s weigh-in)

Most Walleye: Chad Dorner: 3 @ 2.2 pounds

Greg Jaeger: 3 @ 1.5 pounds

Isaac Weik: 2 @ 1.3 pounds

Brian Petkovsek: 1 @ 0.8 pounds

Longest Walleye:

Chad Dorner: 15 inches

Beef Petkovsek: 13 inches

Angler: Weight (Week/Season)

Chad Dorner: 2.2 / 15.1 (pounds)

Greg Jaeger: 1.5 / 11.3

Isaac Weik: 1.3 / 11.1

Brian Petkovsek: 0.8 / 10.2

Skip Sommerfeldt: NA / 8.0

Jim Mergen: 0 / 2.9

Jason Valiga: 0 / 2.6

Scott Stenger: NA / 1.1

John Valiga: 0 / 0

Todd Vasa: 0 / 0

Mark Jaeger: 0 / 0

NA: Did not fish

Upcoming Schedule: July 13, 20, 27, Aug. 3, Bobber’s on Butternut Lake.

