The NFT market has seen so much excitement in the last year. NFTs made their way into the investment portfolios of big personalities in tech, music, sports, art, and Hollywood. Even socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton has released a collection of expensive NFTs, in an effort to become the “queen of the metaverse.” One of her debut NFTs called “Iconic Crypto Queen” sold for over $1 million.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO