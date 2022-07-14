ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelter volunteer of the month – Fiona Curliss

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the Animal Protection Society of Friday Harbor. The Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor is pleased to announce Fiona Curliss as the APS-FH Volunteer of the Month for July 2022. Fiona came to volunteer for APS-FH in January. As a new resident to San Juan Island,...

Effects of adversity in children and youth can last a lifetime | Guest Column

Submitted by Stand Up Men Against Domestic Violence. While most of us are aware of the harm caused by assault and violence in our society, it is less well understood that such adversity can have profound, lingering effects in children and youth. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as experiencing or witnessing violence, abuse, or neglect, may occur during the ages of 0-17. Their magnitude and impact are extensive. In the U.S. more than 4.3 million cases of child abuse are reported each year and the estimated unreported cases are double that number. The economic toll on the health care system is a staggering $800 billion per year.
July events with the San Juan Trails Committee

Submitted by the Trails Committee. Join San Juan Island staff this July in helping steward our lands!. Loads of opportunities from noxious weed pulls to trail construction. Visit our online calendar for more information or contact Tanja Williamson at tanjaw@sjclandbank.org.
California Guitar Trio live at San Juan Community Theatre

Submitted by the San Juan Community Theatre. The California Guitar Trio will perform a live concert at San Juan Community Theatre on Saturday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.. The talented Trio has been around for over thirty years, with 15 albums, and have had their works streamed over 60 million times! The members include Bert Lams, Tom Griesgraber, and Paul Richards and during performances, they seek to establish connections with their audiences through storytelling, humor, and music. The Trio’s set list includes refreshing covers of an array of genres and artists including the Beatles, Queen, Bach, and Pink Floyd—in addition to many original songs. The California Guitar Trio’s dynamic range and technical prowess will make for an enchanting evening. To purchase tickets, visit www.sjctheatre.org or call the Box Office at 360-378-3210. Tickets are $33 for adults, $16 for reserved student seating, and $5 student rush tickets are available an hour before the show.
