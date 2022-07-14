Shelter volunteer of the month – Fiona Curliss

Submitted by the San Juan Community Theatre. The California Guitar Trio will perform a live concert at San Juan Community Theatre on Saturday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.. The talented Trio has been around for over thirty years, with 15 albums, and have had their works streamed over 60 million times! The members include Bert Lams, Tom Griesgraber, and Paul Richards and during performances, they seek to establish connections with their audiences through storytelling, humor, and music. The Trio’s set list includes refreshing covers of an array of genres and artists including the Beatles, Queen, Bach, and Pink Floyd—in addition to many original songs. The California Guitar Trio’s dynamic range and technical prowess will make for an enchanting evening. To purchase tickets, visit www.sjctheatre.org or call the Box Office at 360-378-3210. Tickets are $33 for adults, $16 for reserved student seating, and $5 student rush tickets are available an hour before the show.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO