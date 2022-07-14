ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

NCDOT contract awarded to repair overpass, replace bridge

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFRTj_0gfCykOw00
The Mozingo Road overpass along I-587 will undergo repairs starting in August. The bridge was damaged in 2020 when its girders were struck by a backhoe being carried on a trailer. Contributed photo

A damaged bridge will be repaired and another bridge in Pitt County will be replaced under a $9.5 million contract awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Work is scheduled to begin in August on the repairs to the Mozingo Road overpass on I-587. The bridge was damaged in 2020 when the arm of backhoe being hauled on a trailer damaged some of the concrete-reinforced girders, according to NCDOT news release.

Following a safety inspections, the transportation department installed orange-and-white drums to keep vehicles away from the damaged side of the bridge until it can be permanently fixed.

Conti Civil LLC of Edison, New Jersey, which submitted the winning bid, will replace a portion of the concrete bridge deck. The work will require a brief closure of the interstate at night while the girder is removed and replaced.

The closure will be announced via DriveNC.gov.

The work should be completed by mid-May 2023.

The bulk of the bid will be spent replacing the N.C. 33 bridge over the Norfolk Southern railroad outside Grimesland.

The 84-year-old bridge is functionally obsolete, according to the news release, and requires more maintenance. It is nearing the end of its useful life.

The new bridge will be built alongside the current one, so drivers can continue to cross over the railroad during most of construction. The work will begin in November and is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In early July, WITN reported on two people living in two Greenville apartment complexes. They said their leases were being terminated after their landlord stopped accepting Section 8 vouchers. Since airing the original story, we have learned that some of the tenants at Arlington West and Pecan Grove have been given other options for continuing their leases.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County deputies searching for missing man

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are searching for a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Christopher Valenzuela was last seen on Monday. He is described as having short hair, a mustache, and a beard. Anyone with information about Valenzuela’s whereabouts is asked...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Traffic
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina school cafeteria worker scores big lottery win

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
GOLDSBORO, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sheriff’s Office continues agreement with Seaboard

JACKSON – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services to the town of Seaboard, thanks to a contract renewal which was approved by the Northampton County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on July 6. Sheriff Jack Smith shared the renewal request...
SEABOARD, NC
WITN

Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County woman is celebrating after winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Helen Holley, of Robersonville, tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Holley bought her lucky $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
WNCT

NC to pay $7.5M to estate over wrongful conviction

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and its insurers will pay $7.5 million to the estate of a North Carolina man who was wrongfully convicted of a 1976 murder. Charles Ray Finch died in January at 83. He was freed from a North Carolina prison three years ago after a federal judge […]
WILSON, NC
cbs17

2 found with stolen guns after chase in Nash County, deputies say

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two men after they were found with stolen guns during a traffic stop in Bailey. On Friday, deputies say they were patrolling US Highway 264 when they attempted to stop a gray car for an expired registration.
WITN

POLICE: Child dies after Ayden moped crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A child is dead after a moped accident in Ayden on Monday. The Ayden Police Department says at about 6:55 p.m. Monday, two children on a moped ran the stop sign at the intersection of Planters and M.L.K. Jr. streets and crashed into a vehicle that was on M.L.K. Jr. Street.
AYDEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncdot#Transportation Department#Overpass#Urban Construction#Ncdot News#Conti Civil Llc Of Edison
WITN

Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman is in custody for burglarizing a clothing store this spring. Jacksonville Police arrested 51-year-old Pamela Renee Gibson Friday night for breaking into Chloe’s Closet just outside of Newport on May 22, 2022. Footage of the incident was caught on surveillance cameras. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for her arrest after identifying her as a suspect in the robbery at 5242 Hwy 24, Newport.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville woman charged in Chloe’s Closet break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman has been charged in connection to the May 22 break-in at Chloe’s Closet on Hwy. 24 in Newport. Pamela Renee Gibson, 51, has been charged with felony breaking and entering. She is being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $5,000 bond and is expected to make her first court appearance on Aug. 4.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
UPI News

North Carolina man's grilling plans lead to $100,000 lottery jackpot

July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his craving for steak led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. William Jones, 32, of Richlands, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he visited the Speedway store on South Jackson Street in Beulaville and was reminded of a $500 prize he won from an Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket earlier in the day.
BEULAVILLE, NC
WNCT

Arrest made after Snow Hill stabbing

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department made an arrest Sunday in connection to a stabbing that injured one person. Ramziddin Muwwakkil was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 bond. SHPD and Green County Sheriff’s Office...
SNOW HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
cbs17

2 injured in downtown Rocky Mount shooting: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting they say happened at a home in a downtown neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Buena Vista Ave. On their way to the scene, they say they were...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: Two arrested in cases of drug distribution

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 officers with the Kinston Police Department with the assistance of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant and arrest warrant at 3421 Falling Creek Kinston, NC. Officers located Joseph Wilson, 36 of Kinston, NC at the residence who was wanted for narcotics distribution. During the search, officers located additional narcotics inside the residence. Mr. Wilson is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

KPD: CASE UPDATE: Arrest made in Adkin Street shooting

During the course of this investigation, Joe Earl Wilson, 49, of Kinston, was identified as a possible suspect. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, investigators obtained a warrant for arrest on Joe Earl Wilson for First Degree Murder in the death of Michael Davis Jr. Mr. Wilson was located and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 1043hrs, by Kinston Police Officers during a traffic stop on the 700 block Darby Avenue. Kinston, NC. Joe Earl Wilson was held in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.
KINSTON, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
752
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy