NCDOT contract awarded to repair overpass, replace bridge

The Mozingo Road overpass along I-587 will undergo repairs starting in August. The bridge was damaged in 2020 when its girders were struck by a backhoe being carried on a trailer. Contributed photo

A damaged bridge will be repaired and another bridge in Pitt County will be replaced under a $9.5 million contract awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Work is scheduled to begin in August on the repairs to the Mozingo Road overpass on I-587. The bridge was damaged in 2020 when the arm of backhoe being hauled on a trailer damaged some of the concrete-reinforced girders, according to NCDOT news release.

Following a safety inspections, the transportation department installed orange-and-white drums to keep vehicles away from the damaged side of the bridge until it can be permanently fixed.

Conti Civil LLC of Edison, New Jersey, which submitted the winning bid, will replace a portion of the concrete bridge deck. The work will require a brief closure of the interstate at night while the girder is removed and replaced.

The closure will be announced via DriveNC.gov.

The work should be completed by mid-May 2023.

The bulk of the bid will be spent replacing the N.C. 33 bridge over the Norfolk Southern railroad outside Grimesland.

The 84-year-old bridge is functionally obsolete, according to the news release, and requires more maintenance. It is nearing the end of its useful life.

The new bridge will be built alongside the current one, so drivers can continue to cross over the railroad during most of construction. The work will begin in November and is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2024.