York, PA

What’s Going Around: COVID, roseola, hand, foot and mouth

By Ali Lanyon
 5 days ago

This week the CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing cases of COVID and swimmer’s ear.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks, rashes, stomach bugs, sore throats and colds.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports an increase in roseola, hand, foot and mouth disease and enterovirus, all of which can cause high fevers. They are also seeing ongoing COVID cases.

They also report swimmer’s ear, poison ivy rashes, tick bites and Lyme disease with a bullseye rash.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about roseola:

” Roseola is a viral illness that has a predictable course: high fevers for about three days, followed by complete resolution of the fever on the fourth day, alongside a body-wide rash. This rash often starts on the torso, then spreads to the extremities and face. The rash appears to be red splotches that can feel slightly raised. Importantly, the spots blanch, meaning that when pressed, the red color of the spots goes away. When pressure is removed from the spots, the red color returns. The rash is not itchy, does not have fluid-filled bubbles, and typically does not bother the child at all. It will fade over the subsequent two to three days.

The good news with roseola is that once the rash develops, the virus has been killed off, and the child is no longer contagious. So even though the rash can appear impressive, the child is not contagious to others.

Adults and older kids can also get roseola, though it is such a common childhood illness that most adults have already experienced the virus and build secondary immunity to it by the time they reach adulthood.

There are no treatments for roseola, as it is a virus. The focus is on the comfort and hydration of the child while the fevers occur. Typically, the fevers of roseola are alone, without any additional symptoms like runny nose or sore throat.”

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and Penn State Health Medical Group locations in Cumberland County are seeing COVID, hand, foot and mouth disease, colds, stomach viruses, viral upper respiratory infections and croup.

