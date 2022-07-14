Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

KEARNEY — Director Bernard Monroe learned to make sure that everything happening on stage serves the story. “Whenever you’re looking at what you’re doing, is it telling the story?” he asked. “If it’s not, the value of what you’re doing is only decreasing the enhancement of the enjoyment of the show. The key to everything is the storytelling. A lot of directors will want to get a certain amount of pyrotechnics involved. But the thing is, if those pyrotechnics debilitate the telling of the story, then you’re not serving the piece.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO