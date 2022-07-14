ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

Kearney Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

kearneyhub.com

Kearney Hub

Death of Wilcox man is being investigated

The death of a Wilcox man is being investigated by the Kearney County Sheriff's Office. Wilcox Fire and Rescue was dispatched to C Road north of Wilcox around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night regarding a man who had possibly been electrocuted, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
WILCOX, NE
Kearney Hub

A free book every month for tots, thanks to Kearney Noon Rotary program

KEARNEY — Imagine a preschooler receiving a free book in the mail every month. That can begin early this fall for homes in the 68845 and 68847 zip codes. The Kearney Noon Rotary Club is partnering with international Dolly Parton Imagination Library to provide this service for children aged 0 to 5. There are no income guidelines.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Lexington man sent to prison for 2021 shooting death of teen

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man has been sentenced to 18-20 years in the 2021 shooting death of a 15-year-old Lexington resident. Ramon Gonzalez Romero, now 20, had been charged with first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony but accepted a plea deal that lowered the charge to manslaughter, the second charge was dropped.
LEXINGTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Tim Higgins stepping down at Runza, but not sports

KEARNEY — Tim Higgins is retiring from Runza, but he plans to remain engaged in sports and community affairs. “I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done and I’m sure I’ll be around,” Higgins said about his retirement plans. He is known as one of Kearney’s leading...
KEARNEY, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
Kearney, NE
Obituaries
Kearney Hub

Kearney business damaged Monday by sport utility vehicle

KEARNEY - A Kearney business suffered extensive damage after a vehicle drove through its storefront Monday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the area of 39th Street and Second Avenue for a vehicle that had crashed into a building. Initial police radio traffic reports were that the driver was trapped.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Photos: Kearney Runza vs. North Platte

Kearney Runza Seniors baseball season came to an end Monday night with an 8-0 loss to North Platte in an elimination game in the Area 7 Tournament at Hastings. Kearney ended the year with an 18-20 record.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Concrete work planned at Kearney's 39th Street, Seventh Avenue

KEARNEY — Concrete work will have the westbound lanes of 39th Street at the Seventh Avenue intersection closed this week. Concrete repair work was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, and weather permitting, will finish Friday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area utilizing the eastbound lanes...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Late open planned at Kearney's Harmon Pool for a swim meet

KEARNEY — Due to a swim meet, Harmon Pool may open late on Saturday and Sunday. The pool should open sometime between 1-3 p.m. depending when the swim meet ends. Harmon Pool is open 1-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Back-to-School hours...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Sawyer Brown still playing its country hits Thursday at Buffalo County Fair

KEARNEY — After four decades and 18 studio albums, Sawyer Brown still plays its hits and still finds a niche in the hearts of country music fans. The band began in Apopka, Florida, started by five members who played for nearly 10 years as the road band for Don King. Country fans knew of King due to his success with songs like “Cabin High (In the Blue Ridge Mountains)” and “She’s the Girl of My Dreams.”
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Runza tops Lexington to advance in area tourney

HASTINGS — Kearney Runza earned a crucial win Sunday, defeating Lexington Pinnacbe Bank 5-2 at the Area 7 American Legion tournament. Four of Kearney’s runs came in the bottom of the second inning. Scout Simmons got on base to start the inning with a fly ball to center that escaped Jacksen Konrad’s glove as he rolled over from his diving catch attempt.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

'Sister Act’ musical a story of transformation

KEARNEY — Director Bernard Monroe learned to make sure that everything happening on stage serves the story. “Whenever you’re looking at what you’re doing, is it telling the story?” he asked. “If it’s not, the value of what you’re doing is only decreasing the enhancement of the enjoyment of the show. The key to everything is the storytelling. A lot of directors will want to get a certain amount of pyrotechnics involved. But the thing is, if those pyrotechnics debilitate the telling of the story, then you’re not serving the piece.”
KEARNEY, NE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kearney Hub

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southern Nebraska

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska, including Kearney, Grand Island, York, Hastings, and Lexington until 11 p.m. Saturday. As storms approach from the north and west, heavy rain and lightning are likely this evening. A few storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Bitter end: Kearney Runza season ends in 1-hit shutout

HASTINGS — Kearney Runza saw its season end Monday night at the hands of an 8-0 shutout against North Platte FNBO Nationals. North Platte pitcher Cooper Hill nearly no-hit Kearney, with Scout Simmons breaking it up with two outs in the seventh as North Platte centerfielder Caden Joneson’s best efforts were not enough to come up with the diving catch.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

'Emma:' Musical based on Jane Austen to hit Kearney stage

KEARNEY - Sometimes a raised eyebrow can provoke more laughter than a rubber chicken. In the case of Kearney Community Theater’s production of “Jane Austen’s Emma,” director David Rozema knows the difference. “This kind of comedy is subtle and witty,” he said. “It’s certainly not crass...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Post 52 loses, eliminated from area tourney

LEXINGTON — Kearney Post 52 was eliminated from the Area 7 American Legion Juniors tournament, after losing to Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes 6-3 Monday evening. After giving up five runs in the first two innings, Post 52 tightened up on defense, allowing only one run for the remainder of the game.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska QBs Masker, Haarberg detail what it's like to work with new OC Mark Whipple

KEARNEY — With new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple coming to Nebraska, two Husker quarterbacks embarked on coaching journeys of their own at the third Matt Masker football camp. Two of Kearney Catholic’s brightest stars, current Nebraska junior Masker and redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg, returned to their old stomping grounds to help teach youth football over the weekend.
KEARNEY, NE

