Japan govt preparing to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe in autumn -NHK

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is preparing to hold a state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe this autumn, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Abe was shot dead while making an election speech in the western city of Nara last week.

Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president's resignation awaited, article with gallery

Asia Pacific ·

July 14, 2022 · 7:25 AM UTC

Sri Lanka's main city, Colombo, was calm on Thursday as people waited for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape a popular uprising that erupted as the country struggled with an economic crisis.

