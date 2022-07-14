ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Thursday’s forecast: More storms to move across Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
Thursday's forecast: More storms to move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — More storms will make their way across Central Florida on Thursday.

There is a 60% chance of storms. Some could be strong, with gusty winds.

Daytime highs will be near 94 degrees.

Over the next few days, the afternoon rain chance will be higher.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s from Friday through the weekend.

There is a 60% chance of afternoon storms each day.

The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic basin.

