Chinese Investors Might "Buy the Dip" When Bitcoin Hits $18,000: Survey

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. XRP beats Binance USD by market cap, leaves Cardano and Solana in dust. On Monday, July 18, XRP managed to climb up to the sixth spot by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap, reaching $17.63 billion. This is an impressive milestone for the Ripple-affiliated token as it surpassed not only Binance USD but also its competitors Cardano, Solana and Dogecoin. XRP owes its taking the sixth spot to a more than 20% weekly increase in the token's price, 8% of which came from the current bullish momentum. The triggers for XRP price growth include Jed McCaleb's wallet emptying, the Ripple-SEC lawsuit gaining momentum and XRPL rapid development. In addition to this, XRP simply had nowhere else to fall. After the last capitulation in early June, XRP went into a long accumulation phase. With no reason to fall further, it rapidly surged upward as the overall crypto market rose.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO