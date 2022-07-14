ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Investors Might "Buy the Dip" When Bitcoin Hits $18,000: Survey

u.today
 5 days ago

u.today

u.today

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Rallies for Mind-blowing 30% Ahead of Merge Update on Ethereum

MARKETS
u.today

3.2 Billion Dogecoin Reportedly Moved by Robinhood: Details

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Bitcoin Rejected at $23,000 and Ethereum Breaks $1,500; Here's What Might Be Next: Crypto Market Review, July 19

MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Price Suddenly Soars to Nearly $24,000. Is $28,000 Likely?

MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu's Governance Token BONE Nears Key Milestone; SHIB Price Up 5%

MARKETS
u.today

Uniswap (UNI) Reaching Coinbase's Numbers Is Not Full Truth, Says Exchange's CEO and Founder

According to statistics provided by Kaiko's research director, the daily trading volume on decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap has grown by 22% since the beginning of the year and, in its values, approached the indicators of one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges, Coinbase. At the moment, the daily volume on Uniswap is 49% of the total market share of volume between itself and Coinbase.
MARKETS
u.today

Crypto Market Hits 1 Trillion in Cap Again with Stablecoin Share Falling; Up Trend?

STOCKS
u.today

Here’s Why Ethereum Recently Reclaimed $1,400 Level

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, experienced a major rally on Saturday, soaring by more than 15%. The cryptocurrency climbed to as high as $1,422, the highest level since June 13. Roughly $196.72 million worth of Ethereum short positions has been liquidated over the past 24 hours due to the big price...
STOCKS
u.today

Has Bitcoin Reached the Bottom?

In the last few months, the Bitcoin price took a good beating, bringing critics of cryptocurrencies out of the closet and scaring small investors. Given the current macroeconomic scenario, it’s expected that risky assets underperform, which we can see in indexes such as S&P500 and NASDAQ. Stocks from the technology sector plummeting, inflation reaching historic levels and rate hikes meeting after meeting.
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitcoin Saw Largest Transfer Volumes on These Two Events: Implications

MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Major Developer Trolls LTC, Litecoin Responds

Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer and one of the main actors of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) project, recently addressed Bloomberg Business with a request to stop referring to Litecoin (LTC) as the third option after Bitcoin (BTC) and Etherium (ETH) when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Litecoin did not stand aside and responded to Kusama's mockery with a remark that LTC should be the first on the list.
MARKETS
u.today

XRP Beats Binance USD by Market Cap, Leaves Cardano and Solana in Dust

STOCKS
u.today

"Big Mistake": Ripple CTO Regrets Choosing Company's Stock Instead of XRP

In a recent tweet, David Schwartz, chief technology officer at blockchain company Ripple, says that opting for a stake in the company instead of XRP was "probably" a "pretty big" mistake. Ripple founders Arthur Britto, Jed McCaleb and Chris Larsen together received 20 billion XRP. Schwartz took a 2% stake...
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comes Back as Biggest Holding Among ETH Whales

According to the crypto statistics portal WhaleStats, Shiba Inu (SHIB) surpassed the Silverway (SLV) token as the biggest holding among the top 500 Ethereum whales. SHIB remains the largest asset held by whales besides ETH itself. The average position size of the Shiba Inu token is 495.2 billion SHIB or $5.5 million among the top 100 ETH holders. Even though the size of their SHIB position is 53 times smaller than their ETH position, it is still more than their holding of USDC Stablecoin, which is almost $2 million.
PETS
u.today

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 19

MARKETS
u.today

Lido DAO Rallied for 150% in Last 7 Days; Here Are Potential Reasons

STOCKS
u.today

XRP Beats Binance USD by Market Cap, India’s Central Bank Plans to Ban Crypto, ADA Predicted to End 2022 at $0.63: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. XRP beats Binance USD by market cap, leaves Cardano and Solana in dust. On Monday, July 18, XRP managed to climb up to the sixth spot by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap, reaching $17.63 billion. This is an impressive milestone for the Ripple-affiliated token as it surpassed not only Binance USD but also its competitors Cardano, Solana and Dogecoin. XRP owes its taking the sixth spot to a more than 20% weekly increase in the token's price, 8% of which came from the current bullish momentum. The triggers for XRP price growth include Jed McCaleb's wallet emptying, the Ripple-SEC lawsuit gaining momentum and XRPL rapid development. In addition to this, XRP simply had nowhere else to fall. After the last capitulation in early June, XRP went into a long accumulation phase. With no reason to fall further, it rapidly surged upward as the overall crypto market rose.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Toshiba Materials in Major Investment to Increase Silicon Nitride Ball Production Capacity

YOKOHAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (President: Katsuaki Aoki) today announced a major investment in a new manufacturing facility for silicon nitride balls on the same site as its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. The project has a budget of over 5-billion yen (approx. US$38 million) and is expected to see production start in November 2023. It will increase capacity by 50% against fiscal year 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006169/en/ Toshiba Materials: Image of silicon nitride balls. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
u.today

"Amazon" Ethereum Name Service Sells for $1,000,000

MARKETS

