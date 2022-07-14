ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best furniture stores in Charlotte

By Samantha Alexander, Alexis Clinton
 5 days ago
Society Social. Photo: Brianna Crane/ Axios Charlotte

Looking to freshen up your home? On the hunt for a unique piece that will make your room stand out? Here’s a list of 10 of the best furniture stores in Charlotte.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration or you have a specific item in mind, these stores offer items that cater to each design style.

Slate Interiors

This multi-merchant furniture and art store was once located in Plaza Midwood and will be reopening on Thrift Rd in August. They feature over 60 artists and merchants and their inventory changes daily. It’s a great place to find one-of-a-kind pieces that will make your home seriously Instagram-worthy.

Address: 2025 Thrift Rd Suite 100

Photo: Axios Archives

Maison by Kim Mauney

Owner Kim Mauney blends California style with southern design traditions for a clean and sleek look. Located in Southpark’s Morrison Shopping Center, Maison has a mix of furniture, decor and design consultations to help you create a classic space.

Address: 3920 Sharon Rd B140

Hours: Monday through Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm and closed Sunday

Photo: Brianna Crane/ Axios Charlotte

Nadeau – Furniture with Soul

Located right off South Boulevard, Nadeau is packed full of unique furniture finds. Their showroom can be a tad overwhelming because there’s so much to choose from but it’s definitely worth a browse. Plus, their pieces are relatively affordable.

Address: 3100 South Blvd.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 12pm-5pm

Photo: Axios archives

Cotswold Marketplace

Cotswold Marketplace is a go-to spot in Charlotte for furniture and home decor. They feature over 50 merchants in their 8,000-square-foot space. This retail design center is a favorite among Charlotte interior designers, so you know it’s the real deal. Oh, and they are pet-friendly so you should definitely include your furry friend in your furniture hunt.

Address: 200 N. Sharon Amity Road

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, closed on Sunday

Photo: Axios archives

RH Charlotte

This high-end three-story furniture gallery (with a rooftop restaurant) has an impressive selection of furniture, lighting, rugs, hardware, decor and art. You can find a mix of timeless pieces, updated classics and modern items. I’ll warn you now — their showroom is beautiful and you may not want to leave.

Address: 6903 Phillips Place Court

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm, Sunday 11am-6pm

Photo: Axios archives

Abode

This store is owned by luxury interior designer Mary Tobias Miller. They offer a mix of traditional, modern and antique furniture. The showroom consists of pieces to help you create a light and airy design. There is also another location in Boone.

Address: 1530 East Blvd.

Hours: Monday through Saturday 10am to 6pm and closed Sunday

Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios

Society Social

Right next to Not Just Coffee & Bookout Blooms in South End is Society Social’s flagship store with furniture that balances traditional style with modern touches. You also have the option to be a part of the design on a few timeless pieces by selecting a color finish that will fit your desired look.

Address: 2000 South Blvd Suite 195

Hours: Closed Monday, Tuesday through Friday 11am-4pm, Saturday 11am to 3pm and closed Sunday

Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios Charlotte

High Cotton Home Company

Located in the Park Road Shopping Center, this showroom has pieces from Vanguard Furniture, a family-owned business manufactured out of Hickory, NC. Along with transitional and contemporary furniture pieces, you’ll find lighting, custom rugs, decorative accessories and original artwork from local artists. They also offer in-home design services.

Address: 4257 Park Road Suite 295

Hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and closed on Sunday

Photo: Axios archives

Traditions Interiors

Boasting 7,700 square feet of furniture, home accessories, and artwork, Traditions has been in Charlotte for over 25 years. In addition to selling furniture and accessories, they also have an experienced team of interior designers who can help transform your home.

Address: 4317 Park Road

Hours: Monday through Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday and Saturday 10am-5pm and closed on Sunday

Photo: Axios archives

Dressing rooms interiors

Located inside a 1960s ranch home is a wide variety of vintage and cultural pieces. This showroom has items to fill your space with colorful furnishings from Africa, Asia, India and Morocco.

Address: 2120 N Sharon Amity Rd

Hours: You need an appointment to view the showroom Monday through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11am to 5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm

Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios Charlotte

Editor’s note: This story was first published in 2019 and updated in July 2022.

