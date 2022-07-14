Weekender: 23 things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on July 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring racing’s rising stars and a cruise-in parade on the concourse. Adult tickets are $10 and kids 12 and under get in free.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

88. Mostly Cloudy. 24% chance of rain.

CLTFREESKATE Summer Sessions at Victoria Yards: Bring your skates and cruise while you groove. If you aren’t a skater, hang out and people watch. 3-10pm. $20. Details .

Friends in Gōl Places Garth Brooks Concert Tailgate at 704 Morris St.: Join Gōl for two nights of tailgating leading up to the Garth Brooks concerts. Bodega Food Wagon will be on site, plus there will be live music from the Cougar Mountain Boys, yard games and drinks. 3pm. Free or $50 for an all-you-can-drink pass. Details .

“The Royal Schmaus” A German Feast & Beer Experience at Gilde Brewery: This authentic German dining experience will feature a four-course family-style feast complemented by three pours of German beer or wine. 6:30pm. $85-$95. Details .

Pick Your Project: Terrarium Workshop at PlantHouse: Plan a date night or an outing with friends to create your own terrarium. The staff will guide you through the process and send you off with some tips for plant upkeep. 6:30-8pm. $25. Details .

Yoga at Ebenezer Park: Join yoga instructor Tatiana Matos with Knead Peace Wellness for a guided sunset vin-yin flow. This class is open to all levels. 6:30pm. Free. Details .

Blue Man Group at Belk Theater: The global sensation known as the Blue Man Group is coming to Charlotte for a weekend of performances. July 15-17; times vary. $29.50. Details .

Garth Brooks at Bank of America Stadium: The long-awaited Garth Brooks concert is finally here after being rescheduled four times because of the pandemic. This will be the first night of Brooks’ two-night showdown in the Queen City – the second show is taking place on Saturday, July 16. 7pm. $79.41. Details .

SlamCharlotte Poetry Slam at Booth Playhouse: Feed your soul with a full lineup of talented local poets. 8pm. Free. Details .

Corrado Comedy Show at Midnight Mulligan: Have a laugh and a beer. Tickets to the show include a beer. 8-9:30pm. $15. Details .

Afro Soca Love: Charlotte Black-Owned Marketplace + Afterparty at Black Box Theater: Show support for local Black-owned businesses and check out some of the vendors that will be on site. Expect food from African, Caribbean and Afro-Latin vendors, live music, dancing and a photo booth. 9pm. $20. Details .

SATURDAY, JULY 16

85. Scattered Thunderstorms. 48% chance of rain.

Malibu Tiki Luau at Piedmont Social House: Enjoy drinks specials and Malibu swag during this tropical pop-up event. 3-5pm. Details .

Aqua Rock Deep Water Solo Climbing Competition at the Whitewater Center: This one-of-a-kind climbing competition allows participants to reach heights of 25 to 45 feet while cliffhanging over a 20-foot-deep pool. This event is open to climbers of all skill levels. 4-9pm. $35-$40. Details .

Nebel’s Alley Night Market’s ‘Beach, Please’: Get a taste of the beach right from South End. Stroll through for live music, free five-minute beach scene paintings courtesy of Aaryn West, and 31 vendor pop-ups. 4-10pm. Free. Details .

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Watch Party at Protagonist LoSo: Head to the taproom for beer and pizza while cheering on the team. 8pm. Free. Details .

Charlotte FC Watch Party at Big Ben Pub: Cheer on the team at the go-to watch party spot in town. 8pm. Free. Details .

SUNDAY, JULY 17

87. Scattered Thunderstorms.. 45% chance of rain.

Counterculture Club Outdoor Yoga Series at Camp North End: Counterculture Club promotes an alcohol-free lifestyle through a variety of activities including yoga at Camp North End. Meet under the water tower for an energizing flow led by a guest yoga teacher. 10am. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Details .

Slay Sunday It’s Britney Brunch at Queen Park Social: Channel your inner pop diva with the Queens of The Vanity House at this Britney Spears-inspired brunch. 11am. $25. Details .

Groove Market at The Music Yard: Local vendors will set up shop around The Yard in a pop-up style market. There will also be food and drinks and a DJ. Noon. Free. Details .

Beauty and the Brunch at The Cocktailery: Learn summer beauty tips and tricks while enjoying a mimosa bar and brunch bites. 12:30-2:30-pm. $35. Details .

Fillmore Funday at The Fillmore: Catch local vendors and artists, food trucks, a screen printing stand, live performances and more at the first-ever Fillmore Funday. 1-6pm. Free with RSVP. $5. Details .

Plant Swap with Twigs & Figs at NoDa Brewing Company: Bring your own healthy plants, cuttings and seeds to trade with other plant lovers. 2-3pm. Free. Details .

“Corgchella” Corgi Glow Fest at Shuffletown Dog Park: If you have a corgi, bring them out to the dog park to run around and meet other pups. 6pm. Free. Details .

Breath Work for Stress Relief at Mood House: Prepare for the week ahead by taking part in this relaxing guided meditation class. 7pm. Free. Details .

