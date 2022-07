History may not repeat itself, but it does often rhyme. I'm Phil Rosen, and today we're breaking down what could be the largest Fed rate hike in decades. The last time the US central bank made a 100-basis-point rate hike, Paul Volcker ran the show. He's the really tall guy who smoked cigars, and he famously curbed historic inflation in the early 1980s — and also sent the US into a steep recession .

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO