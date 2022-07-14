ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

How You Can Take in One of 4,000 Beagles Rescued in Virginia

By Robyn White
 5 days ago
Thousands of beagles are being rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia, where many were bound for laboratory...

Betty
5d ago

Please please be careful where they are placed. They have been through so much. Thank you for what you are doing. Is anyone being charged.

