Internet Slams Husband Loaning Money to Wife and 'Expecting Gratitude'
"He offered to pay for it. End of," said one reply after reading about the marital money...www.newsweek.com
"He offered to pay for it. End of," said one reply after reading about the marital money...www.newsweek.com
Next time he wants a meal cooked, charge him. Next time he wants to fool around, tell him to put cash on the bedside table. You get the picture.
okay read the rest of story and I can't understand why you even let him have any say in your decision he is someone who is a person who is controlling you and you live separately and know what you can afford. Get a divorce and get on with your life
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 11