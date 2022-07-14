ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Slams Husband Loaning Money to Wife and 'Expecting Gratitude'

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
"He offered to pay for it. End of," said one reply after reading about the marital money...

Michael herring
5d ago

Next time he wants a meal cooked, charge him. Next time he wants to fool around, tell him to put cash on the bedside table. You get the picture.

Linda Schroeder
5d ago

okay read the rest of story and I can't understand why you even let him have any say in your decision he is someone who is a person who is controlling you and you live separately and know what you can afford. Get a divorce and get on with your life

