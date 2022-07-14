ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, SD

Heat Advisory issued for Buffalo, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Spink by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, many of the county and township roads along the river are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Monday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu James River Forestburg 12.0 13.1 Mon 9 AM 13.1 13.2 13.3
SANBORN COUNTY, SD

