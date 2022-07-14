ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Noah Schnapp says ‘everything is all good’ with Doja Cat after message leak

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1gkn_0gfCoiqs00

Noah Schnapp has said “everything is all good” with Doja Cat after being called out for sharing private DMs from the rapper and singer.

The 17-year-old Stranger Things actor faced criticism after posting a video revealing that Doja had sent him a personal message on Instagram about his co-star Joseph Quinn .

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?” it read.

After Schnapp shared the message to his social media, 26-year-old artist Doja attacked him for sharing the exchange , describing his behaviour as “borderline snake s***”.

Now, the Netflix star has shared a video to TikTok – set to the tune of Doja Cat's “Kiss Me More” – in which the actor can be seen playing an in-app maths game, captioned: “Guys everything is all good, I apologised and I still follow her and love her music, no hard feelings â¤ï¸â¤ï¸.”

@noahschnapp

Beat my score

♬ kiss me more - audios <3

Doja had said of the indiscretion in her Instagram livestream: “The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.

“That’s borderline snake s***, that’s weasel s***. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way.

“Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

She added: “To be fair this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21.”

The singer has also faced criticism after she posted a now-deleted TikTok video in which she mimicked a viral line from Amber Heard’s testimony during her trial against Johnny Depp .

Describing an incident in which her puppy was stung by a bee, an incident that Heard also recalled during the trial with Depp, she appeared to mock the actor, saying, “My dog stepped on a bee,” squinting her eyes and jerking her head, mimicking Heard’s testimony in May.

“Doja Cat mocking Amber Heard isn't funny and it never was when y'all did it months ago too,” one person wrote.

“The fact that she has one of the biggest platforms on TikTok and it’s being used to further mock and humiliate Amber Heard. @DojaCat educate yourself and delete,” wrote another.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for surprise wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck on Saturday night.The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s before separating for 17 years, finally said “I do” at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, according to Lopez. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday.The happy couple drew from their own wardrobes for the ceremony, with the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer sharing a clip of her in her first dress,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Doja Cat
The Independent

Fans react as Jennifer Lopez changes her name to Jennifer Affleck: ‘Why aren’t we calling her J LoAf’

Jennifer Lopez is no more, after the singer legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. The singer-actor married Ben Affleck on Sunday (17 July), in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.Lopez wore two white gowns for the occasion. Meanwhile, Affleck changed into a white tuxedo jacket (that he already had in his closet) in the men’s bathrooms before the ceremony. A legal document, obtained and shared by Buzzfeed reporter David Mack, shows that Lopez has legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck.This was confirmed in Lopez’s “On the JLo” newsletter that was sent out on Sunday (17 July), in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
The Independent

Linda Evangelista returns to modelling for first time since cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has celebrated her return to modelling after previously opening up about a cosmetic surgery procedure she claimed left her “permanently deformed”.On Saturday, Evangelista, 57, shared a photo of herself from a recent Fendi campaign, in which she could be seen wearing multiple pink satin hats and posing with Fendi purses, to Instagram. In the caption, the model revealed that the luxury fashion house will be hosting a “special fashion show” in New York City in honour of the 25-year anniversary of the Fendi baguette bag.“On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Sarah Hyland explains why she hasn’t ‘decided’ if she’ll take fiancé Wells Adams’ last name when they marry

Sarah Hyland says she hasn’t “decided” if she’ll be taking her fiancé Wells Adams’ last name when they tie the knot.The 31-year-old actor talked about how her life may change after marriage during a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop. Hyland has been engaged to the 38-year-old reality star since 2019.Hyland says that a marriage decision that she hasn’t made yet is whether she wants to take her fiancé’s last name since that was never “a thing” that her own parents did. Though, she confessed that there are some perks to being called “Mrs Adams”.“My mom didn’t take...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Couple recalls ‘amazing’ moment they waited for marriage licence alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A couple who found themselves waiting in line for a marriage licence next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have opened up about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.Airika and Demetrius Visaya, from California, told KABC-TV that they began their Saturday celebrating their two-year-old son’s birthday with a Batman-themed party attended by 20 or 30 family members. However, during the celebration, the couple decided to get married, so they set out on a three-hour trip from Victorville to Las Vegas, Nevada.Once the couple and their family members arrived, Airika and Demetrius went to the licensing bureau to obtain a marriage licence, where...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy