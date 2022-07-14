ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United closing in on Ajax defender after advanced talks

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
 5 days ago
Manchester United transfer target Lisandro Martinez (Getty Images)

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Lisandro Martinez after holding advanced talks with Ajax.

The 24-year-old defender is keen to reunite with Erik ten Hag and become his second signing of the summer.

United’s chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough travelled to Amsterdam this week to conduct and conclude negotiations.

Ajax were initially reluctant to lose their player of the year from last season's Eredivise-winning campaign but now expect Martinez to depart.

The Argentina international predominantly played as a centre-half under Ten Hag since joining Ajax three years ago, but is also capable of being deployed as a holding midfielder.

Martinez was keen to join a Premier League club this summer and also attracted interest from Arsenal but has chosen to work under Ten Hag once more.

The 24-year-old would become United's second summer signing following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord in a £13m deal last week.

Christian Eriksen is also set to sign a three-year contract at Old Trafford following the completion of a medical.

United’s pursuit of their priority summer target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona remains ongoing, with the issue of £17m in deferred wages yet to be resolved.

Arsenal agree £32m deal with Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.The PA news agency understands Zinchenko will be joining the Gunners, who like City are on a pre-season tour in the United States, with the formalities of the transfer still to be completed.A fee of some £32million is reported to have been agreed for the versatile 25-year-old, who can play in a number of positions.Zinchenko, who joined City during 2016 from Russian side Ufa, is expected to leave City’s training base to link up with Arsenal, where he will work again with manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.Arsenal have moved swiftly to strengthen the squad during the summer window, with Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus having already joined from Manchester City in a reported £45million deal.Midfielder Fabio Vieira was signed from Porto, Brazilian youth international Marquinhos joined from Sao Paulo and American goalkeeper Matt Turner also completed a switch to the Emirates Stadium. Read More UK heatwave set to get even hotter as Europe faces apocalyptic scenes
Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona move as club confirm £42.5m deal

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in a 50million euro (£42.5m) deal.Lewandowski, 33, had one year left on his contract with Bayern but had made clear his desire to join Barca, who put him at the top of their summer wish list.The Poland international, signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, scored 50 goals across 46 games last season to help Bayern win a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, taking his overall club tally to 344.Oh, Robert … we’re excited, too 😉 pic.twitter.com/74HYaSOQ5d— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2022Barcelona said Lewandowski has a buyout clause...
A closer look at Ben Stokes’ record and impact in 50-over internationals

England World Cup winner Ben Stokes ended his impressive one-day international career with a low-key performance in Tuesday’s game against South Africa.The Test captain, whose astonishing performance in the final against New Zealand earned England their 2019 title, has been an integral figure in all formats for a decade but has determined that there is “too much cricket rammed in” to continue playing all three.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record and impact in 50-over internationals.ODI recordAn inspiration. A legend. A champion.Thank you for everything, @benstokes38 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OD1gc5OnxD— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2022Stokes finishes with 105 one-day...
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Tyrell Malacia
In-form Max Burgin warns rivals there is ‘more to come’ as he chases World title

Max Burgin has thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals and warned: catch me if you can.The fastest man over 800 metres in the world this year opens his World Championships in the heats on Wednesday in Eugene.His time of one minute 43.52 seconds is yet to be beaten in 2022 and the 20-year-old is ready to perform ahead of his first major senior championships.Taking an amount of confidence from being the fastest in the field is very usefulMax BurginHe said: “Going into the championships as the world lead gives you amazing confidence. You know that you are faster than...
The Independent

