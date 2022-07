Vermont’s financial watchdog has become the latest to launch an investigation into Celsius Network, a digital asset lending company that imploded in the past few weeks. The watchdog claims that the firm is deeply insolvent and unable to meet its obligations to investors. The allegations come amid a new report showing the extent to which Celsius gambled with investor funds and how its founders were dumping tokens secretively while calling for users to HODL.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO