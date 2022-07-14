Stranger Things' character Eddie Munson honoured with crop circle

A crop circle of Stranger Things ’ character Eddie Munson designed by artist Stan Herd, appeared in an Indiana field with the inscription “Eddie Munson 4 ever”.

The depiction of Eddie, tongue out with his fingers pointed up against his head, was shared in a video by Stranger Things YouTube account, with Metallica ’s Master of Puppets , which he improvised heroically in the show, playing in the background.

Eddie’s character, a friendly metalhead, was introduced in the fourth season of the Netflix series.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.