ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tory leadership poll finds 6 per cent of people know ‘a great deal’ about fake MP ‘Stewart Lewis’

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

When it comes to the latest contest to find the next Conservative Party leader, many high-profile politicians threw their hat into the ring.

There was former health secretary Jeremy Hunt and current chancellor Nadhim Zahawi who were eliminated yesterday , while foreign secretary Liz Truss and previous chancellor Rishi Sunak are still in the running.

Many people, however, may not have heard about a leadership candidate known as Stewart Lewis.

That’s because he doesn’t exist.

Yet that didn’t stop six per cent of 1,000 adults interviewed by polling agency Ipsos from claiming they actually know “a great deal” about him. Another six percent said they know him “a fair amount”.

Ipsos’ UK and Ireland CEO Kelly Beaver told GB News : “We give them the name of a candidate who’s not actually a candidate, so we put in a fictional candidate, [and] you really understand the level of overclaim you see in the awareness ratings, as well.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I shouldn’t tell them because we do this every time we have a leadership election, it’s the same person: the MP Stewart Lewis. We found that 12 per cent of the British public believe they know him fairly or very well.

“That’s important because you can pretty much take 12 per cent off every single one of those awareness ratings.”

The findings were part of a wider poll on how well-known all the leadership candidates were, with more than 60 per cent confirming they knew “a great deal” or “a fair amount” about the former chancellor.

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and attorney general Suella Braverman are at the bottom of the list, as both had only 14 per cent of the public saying they knew “a great deal” or “a fair amount” about them.

But it’s Mr Lewis who has caught everyone’s eye online, as many made the same joke about Grant Shapps and his use of pseudonyms :

The next round of voting in the leadership contest is due to take place today, but we assure you Stewart Lewis won’t be on the ballot – but perhaps he should be.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Boris Johnson skips heatwave Cobra meeting for ‘Chequers party’ and people are rightly furious

If you thought Boris Johnson would finally take his job as prime minister seriously now that he’s soon to leave Downing Street, then you would be absolutely wrong, as yet another scandal has come his way.We wish we were joking, but The Independent reports Mr Johnson will be in his Chequers retreat in Buckinghamshire this afternoon instead of chairing an emergency Cobra meeting on the heatwave we’re set to face next week.The bash, taking place before he’s kicked out of the venue at the start of September, comes after the prime minister and his wife Carrie ditched plans to use...
U.K.
Indy100

Third leadership debate cancelled amid concerns it reflects badly on the party

The third televised Tory leadership debate due to take place tomorrow has been cancelled over fears “blue on blue attacks” are reflecting poorly on the party.Following Boris Johnson’s resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, a leadership race has commenced with candidates participating in two live broadcast debates.But news has since emerged that the next debate between the remaining contenders, due to take place tomorrow (19 July) evening, has been cancelled as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss pulled out over alleged concerns about how it is reflecting on the party.In a clip posted on Twitter, Sky News which was due...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

This clip from 'Yes Minister' is remarkably like the current state of UK politics

Not for the first time, a clip from Yes Minister has gone viral since it perfectly encapsulates the state of British politics in the present day. The sitcom, which ran for three series on BBC2 in the early 1980s before becoming Yes Prime Minister between 1986 and 1988, concerned the ministerial career of Jim Hacker and his work in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Michael Green
The Independent

‘Hole at the centre of government’ over climate change planning, MPs warn

There is a “major hole at the centre of government” over the resilience of the UK’s critical national infrastructure to climate change, a parliamentary committee has warned.The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) said no ministers are currently responsible for the issue, and that the minister previously in charge had refused to give evidence.Amid a heatwave seeing the potential for new record temperatures in Britain, the committee released a letter hitting out at a “pattern of disrespectful behaviour by government ministers towards select committees”.It comes days after Priti Patel and Dominic Raab cancelled their appearances before other parliamentary...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Boris Johnson accused of 'Tom Cruise tribute act' after footage emerges of him in RAF jet

Soon-to-be former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was filmed at the controls of a Royal Air Force combat jet - and people can’t stop mocking him for the apparent attempt to emulate Tom Cruise in Top Gun.Last week, Johnson was given a demonstration of the Typhoon fighter jet at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire. This is all while the second round of voting in the ongoing Conservative leadership contest was going on.Downing Street released a video of the prime minister at the controls of the fighter jet.He even gave a thumbs up as he took the reins of the jet flying...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tory#Conservative Party#Ipsos#Gb News#British
Indy100

17 of the best memes about Brits trying to cope with the heatwave

The UK is bracing itself for an onslaught of extremely hot weather which could break all sorts of records and if you know anything about the British coping with heat is not something that we do very well. The Met have issued a red weather warning as temperatures are expected to reach 42C in some areas of the country and people are absolutely sweltering.So they have done what the British public do best - go on the internet and make tasty memes about just how hot it is outside.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAnd so we have done...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Rishi Sunak says greatest weakness is perfectionism in front of banner with a typo

The race to find Boris Johnson’s successor as leader of the Conservative Party continues, and with leadership contests come hustings – the first of which, run by ConservativeHome, took place on Friday afternoon.With the event taking place over Zoom, it was as chaotic as you’d expect it to be.Foreign secretary Liz Truss struggled to find the mute button, trade minister Penny Mordaunt talked about cats at one point, but the biggest blunder came from former chancellor Rishi Sunak.The question was one you’d expect to hear in your typical job interview, but it proved particularly effective here: what is your biggest...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Veteran’s ‘Buddy Box’ learning tool brings big smiles to Ukrainian refugees

A British Armed Forces veteran’s educational resource has helped break down language barriers for Ukrainian refugees in schools across the UK, leaving them with “big smiles”.Called “Buddy Box”, the resource makes use of text, pictures and audio to translate languages including Arabic, Afghan Dari and Pashto, and recently Ukrainian, to English, and vice versa and was created by Veteran and entrepreneur Mark Hill, 52, from Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire.“The feedback has been amazing. Teachers have said to watch the young people’s expressions when they hear their own language in the classroom has been remarkable,” Mr Hill told the PA...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

181K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy