Tim Burgess has an absolutely brutal band name for Tory leadership contenders

By Harry Fletcher
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2tQC_0gfCmqjs00

Musician Tim Burgess has given the Tory leadership contenders an absolutely brutal name in a no-nonsense post on social media.

It comes as the Tory leadership contenders set out their stalls this week in a bid to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss are among the MPs who are in the hunt to take over the role.

Former BBC 6 Music host Shaun Keaveny reached out to Burgess on Twitter and posted a picture of the leadership candidates.

Referencing Burgess’ band The Charlatans, Keaveny wrote: “Hey @Tim_Burgess! These guys have nicked your band name.”

Burgess then joked: “Don’t remember ever being in The Absolute ****s.”

Brutal.

Burgess is best known for being the lead singer in The Charlatans, as well as his solo career and for hosting Tim's Twitter Listening Party.

Meanwhile, Wednesday saw Sunak win the first round of voting by MPs to select their next leader with 88 votes.

Trade Minister Mordaunt was behind him on 67 votes and Foreign Secretary Truss was in third with 50 votes.

The second ballot takes place on Thursday, after Jeremy Hunt and freshly-minted chancellor Nadhim Zahawi were both knocked out of the race on Wednesday.

A new poll has suggested that Mordaunt is the favourite among the Tory faithful, however Rishi Sunak’s ally Gillian Keegan has urged fellow Tories to take the findings “with a pinch of salt”.

This week, Mordaunt has vowed to make defence the “first duty” of government should she emerge victorious in the leadership race.

Indy100

