Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, July 14th 2022

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

The Salvation Army's proposal for an $86 million project received approval from the Buffalo Planning Board earlier this week. Business First reports the plan is to begin construction next spring on the Main Street site across from UB's Jacobs School of Medicine.  Six residences are planned for the parcel that borders Pearl Street. The plan is to build 160 apartments and townhomes for the homeless and low-income residents.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has awarded a $618,332 contract to Michigan-based, Dean Marine & Excavating, Inc. to dredge the navigation channel in Dunkirk Harbor.  The harbor requires dredging every three years and was last dredged in 2018.

Yoga Six Studio had a ribbon-cutting yesterday.  The franchise is located in Williamsville at 4311 Transit Road, Suite 44.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Timothy McKeever, MPA, SHRM-CP its Vice President of Human Resources.  He takes over officially August 15th.

WBEN 930AM

In-Depth: The impact of the Cars Sharing Main Street project

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - With the announcement of $54.5 million dollars coming for future phases of Buffalo's Car Sharing Main Street project, we can't help but look back at the long history of this ongoing effort. Has the Buffalo economy grown as a result of this effort? Does it right the wrongs of taking cars off Main Street?
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Groundbreaking for Ralph Wilson Centennial Park

It was another waterfront benchmark for the City of Buffalo on Tuesday, as groundbreaking took place at the former LaSalle Park, now Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. A total of $110 million in improvements will be part of Phase 1 of the project.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Western New York trending upwards with more new businesses

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Western New York has seen a rapid growth of new businesses in the region since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to one report from Buffalo Business First last week, the number of new business applicants in Western New York grew by 1,000 from 2019 (9,109 applicants) to 2020 (10,109 applicants). In 2021, the number of new businesses skyrocketed immensely to 13,729, which is a 36% increase from 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

'Give 716' donation drive helping charities across WNY

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - "Give 716" is back for a second year in Western New York, organized by the Buffalo Bills and Sabres Foundations. The donation drive opened at 7:16 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 14. It runs through 7:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 16 (aka "716 Day"). You can make donations HERE Give716.org.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

In-depth: Judge steps-in to mediate BFLO Store dispute with Eastern Hills Mall

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - It was a whirlwind 24-hour period for Nathan Mroz, owner of the BFLO Store at the Eastern Hills Mall. It was around 6 p.m. ET on Monday when mall officials started telling customers to leave the store before they padlocked the entrance. In addition, the mall placed a tractor in front of the main entrance of the BFLO Store, as well as a moving truck in front of the rear entrance.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Erie County gun violence task force releases report

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Erie County Mark Poloncarz announced the findings of the first report of the county's task force to stop gun violence. Poloncarz says the report comes one year after the task force was formed. Poloncarz says the task force was charged with increasing funding to programs specifically designed...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

Judge issues relief in BFLO Store case with Eastern Hills Mall

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A New York State Supreme Court judge has issued a relief in the case between the BFLO Store and Eastern Hills Mall on Tuesday. Shortly after the mall's co-owners, Uniland Development and Mountain Development Corporation, blocked entrance to the store with padlocks, a tractor and a moving truck in the back, BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz filed a lawsuit against the mall, as he gets set to move from Eastern Hills to Transitown Plaza.
WBEN 930AM

Serving the community: Buffalo PD holds community outreach initiative

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A sunny Tuesday afternoon saw a group of people congregate on Jefferson Avenue near Tops for Buffalo Police Department's community outreach initiative, "Taking it to the Streets." "This is the launch of the Buffalo Police Department's, 'Taking it to the Streets' program. This initiative started in...
WBEN 930AM

Expansion coming for Cobblestone entertainment district

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - An expansion of the Cobblestone entertainment district is already in the works, as the historic district is set to emerge as a major destination for music, arts and dining in the City of Buffalo. "The Cobblestone District is a very important historic district here in the...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

