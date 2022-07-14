West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, July 14th 2022

The Salvation Army's proposal for an $86 million project received approval from the Buffalo Planning Board earlier this week. Business First reports the plan is to begin construction next spring on the Main Street site across from UB's Jacobs School of Medicine. Six residences are planned for the parcel that borders Pearl Street. The plan is to build 160 apartments and townhomes for the homeless and low-income residents.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has awarded a $618,332 contract to Michigan-based, Dean Marine & Excavating, Inc. to dredge the navigation channel in Dunkirk Harbor. The harbor requires dredging every three years and was last dredged in 2018.

Yoga Six Studio had a ribbon-cutting yesterday. The franchise is located in Williamsville at 4311 Transit Road, Suite 44.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Timothy McKeever, MPA, SHRM-CP its Vice President of Human Resources. He takes over officially August 15th.