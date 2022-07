Leaders of Dubai want the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to become one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies. The Dubai Metaverse Strategy, launched on Monday, aims to attract more than 1,000 blockchain and metaverse companies to the city as well as support more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030, according to an announcement published on the UAE official news agency WAM.

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO