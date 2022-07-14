QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should unvaccinated Major League Baseball players be barred from Canada?

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The Kansas City Royals are going to be without 10 regulars when they play the Blue Jays this week in Toronto.

The reason players such as Andrew Benintendi, Whitt Merrifield, MJ Melendez, Brady Singer and Brad Keller can't play in Toronto -- their lack of a coronavirus vaccination. The Canadian government bars anyone who isn't vaccinated from entering the country, putting teams like the Royals at a competitive disadvantage.

