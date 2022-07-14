ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should unvaccinated Major League Baseball players be barred from Canada?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The Kansas City Royals are going to be without 10 regulars when they play the Blue Jays this week in Toronto.

The reason players such as Andrew Benintendi, Whitt Merrifield, MJ Melendez, Brady Singer and Brad Keller can't play in Toronto -- their lack of a coronavirus vaccination. The Canadian government bars anyone who isn't vaccinated from entering the country, putting teams like the Royals at a competitive disadvantage.

Should unvaccinated players be barred from Canada? Vote in the poll below.

