Report: Jazz and Knicks in discussions about Donovan Mitchell trade

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the Jazz open to trading three-time all-star Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks have reportedly stepped to the front of the line.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Knicks and Jazz have begun discussions about a trade for Mitchell. The Jazz asking price is steep, but the Knicks have eight first round picks available to trade over the next few years. New York also has young talent like RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and Cam Reddish that the Jazz would be interested in acquiring.

No deal is imminent, but according to Tony Jones and Shams Charania, talks have begun.

“The Jazz are having conversations with multiple teams on a Mitchell deal, but the Knicks have emerged as the focused destination over the past several days, sources said. Both sides have discussed a deal framework in the past 24 hours, those sources said,” the report says.

Mitchell still had four years and $134.9 million left on a max deal he signed with the Jazz last year.

Mitchell has averaged more than 20 points in all five of his seasons with the Jazz. Last year in 67 games he scored 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

The Jazz have already traded 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and four first round draft picks. A deal for Mitchell would require a similar, if not greater haul, as the Jazz rebuild its roster.

The Miami Heat are also reportedly interested in trading for Mitchell, but Miami does not have nearly the assets the Knicks possess, and would require a third team to get involved in order to pull off a deal.

Utah has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since 2007.