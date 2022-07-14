ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jazz and Knicks in discussions about Donovan Mitchell trade

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Monday, Feb. 7, 2022,… Read More

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the Jazz open to trading three-time all-star Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks have reportedly stepped to the front of the line.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Knicks and Jazz have begun discussions about a trade for Mitchell. The Jazz asking price is steep, but the Knicks have eight first round picks available to trade over the next few years. New York also has young talent like RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and Cam Reddish that the Jazz would be interested in acquiring.

No deal is imminent, but according to Tony Jones and Shams Charania, talks have begun.

“The Jazz are having conversations with multiple teams on a Mitchell deal, but the Knicks have emerged as the focused destination over the past several days, sources said. Both sides have discussed a deal framework in the past 24 hours, those sources said,” the report says.

Mitchell still had four years and $134.9 million left on a max deal he signed with the Jazz last year.

Mitchell has averaged more than 20 points in all five of his seasons with the Jazz. Last year in 67 games he scored 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

The Jazz have already traded 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and four first round draft picks. A deal for Mitchell would require a similar, if not greater haul, as the Jazz rebuild its roster.

The Miami Heat are also reportedly interested in trading for Mitchell, but Miami does not have nearly the assets the Knicks possess, and would require a third team to get involved in order to pull off a deal.

Utah has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since 2007.

ABC4

Missing in Utah: A year later still no sign of Kandis Harris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – One year ago, Kandis Harris walked away from the Odyssey House and vanished. July 15 marks the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. It’s been a long year for her grandmother who now belongs to a club no one wants to be part of.
ABC4

Man crashes head-on into deputy car during high-speed pursuit in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An Arizona man was taken into custody Monday morning after crashing head-on into a deputies vehicle during a high-speed pursuit. Shortly after 8 a.m., a Garfield County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car in Panguitch for running a stop sign. Two adults and two children were outside of the car with officers when the man driving the car forced his way past the officers, fleeing the scene in the car.
KANE COUNTY, UT
