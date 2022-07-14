ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

By Lisa Levin
With the US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday ahead of earnings from big banks, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $279.73 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.5% to $74.62 in after-hours trading.
  • Azenta, Inc. AZTA said it sees preliminary adjusted earnings of $0.08 to $0.12 per share on sales of $133 million for the third quarter. Azenta shares dipped 9.6% to $67.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to have earned $2.91 per share on revenue of $31.95 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares fell 0.2% to $111.65 in after-hours trading.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Novavax, Inc’s NVAX lead candidate Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and over. Novavax shares fell 0.8% to $69.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares fell 0.4% to $35.60 in after-hours trading.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

