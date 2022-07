NORWALK, Conn. — The Rowayton Avenue bridge has reopened, City officials say. “Since Tropical Storm Elsa caused damage to the Rowayton Avenue Bridge, our engineering team in the Department of Public Works has worked tirelessly to repair it,” Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying. “I want to thank them for completing this project in record time and fulfilling our promise to residents that this bridge would reopen by the Fourth of July weekend. I also want to thank the Common Council who approved the funding we needed to expedite this project.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 17 DAYS AGO