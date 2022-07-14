ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Egg Harbor Township NJ Cops Look to Identify Two People

By Joe Kelly
 5 days ago
It seems like when the hot weather comes out, so do the suspicious characters. Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify a couple of people, seemingly involved in separate incidents. First up, police are looking to identify the man...

ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

