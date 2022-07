Join us at AR Workshop Coronado for creative and crafty Summer ARt Camps! This morning session camp is $225 per registrant, and runs from Monday-Thursday from 9:00 am-12:00 pm each day. Our camps are designed for girls and boys, ages 7-14. Kids will create 4 DIY youth projects and a DIY camp t-shirt over the course of the camp! Participants will be able to customize and choose their project designs and paint colors from our decor line of paints!

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO