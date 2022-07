Every Friday morning, a group of people dance their way toward a better life. They meet at Ormao Dance Company to shake what their mama gave ‘em in a Dance for Parkinson’s class, a program developed by the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Mark Morris Dance Group two decades ago for those with Parkinson’s disease. Movement has been shown to help slow the progression of the degenerative condition, which causes deterioration in the brain over time and often presents with symptoms such as slowed movements, tremors and problems with balance.

