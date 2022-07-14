Five reasons to catch a Chatham Anglers Cape League game at Veterans Field

The 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League season is over halfway done. All across the Cape, and even off Cape, the best of the best that college baseball to offer are putting their talents on display.

All Cape Cod Baseball League games are free to attend, and you can certainly find great baseball to watch regardless of where you choose to go. One of the 10 ballparks is Veterans Field, home to the Chatham Anglers.

As long as the league has existed and as long as the Anglers have existed, Veterans Field has been their home. Opened in 1923, the park, which is the only one located on Main St., has been a staple for locals and tourists alike, and here are five reasons why you should add it to your plans for the summer.

The views are second to none

As far as backdrops go, you'd be hard pressed to find a better setting for a baseball game than Veterans Field. Located in the heart of Chatham, no matter where you choose to sit, your view will be fantastic.

From behind home plate, you get a panoramic view that includes a tall tree line over the left-field fence, and a hill packed with fans in center and right field. Beyond the hill, you see Depot Road, which is home to the Chatham Fire Department which serves as a very picturesque background.

"The view is breathtaking, if you're looking out to the outfield, you're seeing the fire station and it's just a very elegant view," Chatham announcer Peter Burns said. "If you're looking at it from the hill (in right field) you get to see the steeple tops in downtown, it's just a really elegant place."

There really isn't a bad seat in the house at Veterans Field with the way the field is nestled into the park, there's no shortage of vantage points to take in the action.

Plenty of Seating

Speaking of seating, there's a ton of it available at Chatham home games. For those who are just stopping by for a game on vacation, and maybe don't have a lawn chair readily available, this makes Veterans Field particularly inviting.

There's bleachers down the right or left field lines meaning there's plenty of provided seating for everyone to catch the game.

The park is handicapped friendly. Veterans Field has a row specifically reserved for those who are handicapped with the perfect view from behind home plate.

The Location

Chatham is one of the most visited places in all of Cape Cod, and the park's proximity to downtown Chatham makes it special. All home games start at 7 p.m. making it the perfect end to a day on the town. The team and the city which it represents, are linked in a symbiotic relationship where they equally support each other.

As Chatham Anglers treasurer (and former player) Ed Baird says, "We've got total support from the town, a field that's walking distance from downtown, at the beginning of the game you'll think there's not that many people here, but by the second or third inning after people finish up eating their dinner the ballpark gets packed, it's just a very special place."

There are plenty of restaurants, local shops, and attractions all within walking distance of the field, which lends itself to foot traffic. Whether you stop by for a full nine innings, or just check out a couple after a long day, it's easy to get to and from the field, making it a convenient addition to the day.

The playground in right field

Maybe not everyone in the family is a huge baseball fan? The family-friendly atmosphere is perfect for families to attend. There's a large play structure down the right-field line, still within sight and reach from most of the seats in the park.

Throughout every game you'll see and hear kids of all ages playing, only leaving the playground to chase down foul balls that fly their way. It's a perfect escape for a child that doesn't want to watch the whole game, but provides the safety and comfort for the parents.

It's dog friendly!

Plenty of grass, plenty of space, and plenty of other four-legged friends to meet, make this a perfect place to bring your pup. Plenty of fans game in and game out bring their sidekicks to catch a game.

The late start times mean less hot sun, and milder temperatures making it a suitable environment for your furry companion.